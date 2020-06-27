Lead couple named tree farmers of the year

LEAD — Harry and Barb Ayer, of Lead, were named 2020 South Dakota Tree Farmers of the Year by the South Dakota Family Forests Association. This recognition is the result of the Ayer’s decades-long commitment to forest stewardship and their exemplary conservation values. Their dedication and hard work to create and maintain a healthy, sustainable forest is reflected in forest-stand improvements, hardwood enhancements, and meadow-ecosystem improvements. Recent projects, focused on protecting and expanding aspen stands, were a multi-generational family affair with Harry’s son and grandson working alongside him.
