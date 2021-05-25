Lead continuing to see increased tax receipts

LEAD — Increased sales tax revenue has translated to higher reserves in the city budget, as Lead tax receipts remain strong for the third year in a row.
Going into the second quarter of 2021, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl reported that Lead sales tax receipts are at $565,167, which is more than half of the $900,000 that the city had budgeted for the year. The numbers reflect sales through April, as May numbers will not be available until later this month. The city is putting all of the extra tax receipts into a development reserve fund, which can be used for future city projects and needs. That fund has been building since the beginning of the year, and is now at $442,181.
In addition to sales tax revenue, Stahl reported that a third-penny sales tax on lodging, alcohol sales, and restaurant sales is already at more than half of what the city had budgeted, with $36,566 collected for a $70,000 budget. Those funds are restricted by state law, and must be used to promote the city in some way. But the high numbers leading into the busy tourist season is a good forecast for Lead.
Sales and third penny taxes have been steadily growing in Lead for the last five years. In 2016, Stahl’s report shows sales taxes at more than $702,000, and by 2017 that number had grown to $730,000. In 2018 the city collected more than $791,000. But in 2019, the city celebrated as it creeped up above the $1 million mark at $1,018,083. That number continued to grow despite the pandemic, when city officials reported ending 2020 with nearly $1.4 million in sales tax receipts, more than $600,000 what was budgeted. In 2021 the city opted to raise its budgeted amount from $750,000 to $900,000, or $75,000 per month. So far, every month the city has been able to put money into a reserve account, because actual tax receipts have exceeded budgeted amounts.
The third-penny sales tax, which is typically considered a tourism tax since it is assessed on lodging accommodations, alcohol, and restaurant purchases, could indicate increased visitation in Lead. In 2016, the city collected $65,940 in the “bed and booze tax.” By 2020 that number jumped up to $91,116.
Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Director Sierra Ward said she expects to have a very busy tourism season that will bring in even more dollars for the city. She said while the publicity surrounding South Dakota’s pandemic response resulted in an unexpectedly busy 2020 tourism season, this year will be even more busy as more people seek to get out more since CDC restrictions have been
lifted.
“I think it’s going to be insane,” she said. “Nobody knew what to expect in 2i020, but while we expected five-ish state road trip travel, we gained a nutty amount of free publicity by our response and people flooded us out from all over the country. (They were) people who would never have thought to give South Dakota a try as a vacation destination. It’s safe to say once you come here, you want to come over and over again. I think we’ll see another flood of people who maybe weren’t ready to travel last year, but are now dying to explore. All signs point to a very crazy year.”
The increased tourism season, Ward said, has been holding steady throughout the year.
“Instead of the normal flux and flow, there was a lot more steady traffic through the shoulder seasons,” Ward said. “People working at home and having their kids gave them a lot of flexibility and I’ve seen in Lead firsthand that people like what we’ve put out there. Our state tourism department is doing a great job, and Lead is situated at the right place at the right time to really grow in a huge way in the coming years. Now we just need to try and keep up.”
Property tax revenue in the city has also been increasing, despite regular levy reductions every year. Stahl reported that over the last six years the city has reduced its mill levy from 9.61 in 2015 to 8.40 in 2021. Despite the reduction, property tax dollars continue to stay pretty constant, between approximately $1.1 to $1.2 million annually. This year will mark the lowest levy the city has had in more than 10 years, with $1,145,646 budgeted. So far, the city has collected more than half of that.
