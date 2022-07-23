Lead continues to see sales tax windfall

LEAD — Sales tax receipts continue to be strong in Lead, and the city continues to put that money aside to relieve debt and pay for special projects.
On Monday city commissioners voted to set aside another $100,000 into the Development Reserve Fund that was established as a placeholder in the budget for extra sales tax dollars. The fund allows city officials to track the excess sales tax receipts, and make conscious decisions about how to spend the money.
Mayor Ron Everett said in June the city of Lead brought in $816,048 in sales tax, but only budgeted for $500,000. Normally the city would put all $316,000 extra into the Development Reserve Fund, but City Finance Officer Billie Jo Ryan said the remaining funds would be needed to pay for the Lead Skatepark until the city is reimbursed with a grant.
The city of Lead established its Development Reserve Fund in 2020. Since then it has deposited $914,881 into the fund. Much of that money has been used to pay down debt from several infrastructure projects. Other funds have been used to help pay for the new skatepark, as well as to do other projects in town.
“We have been blessed in lots of years to pay off a little debt,” Everett said. “I would guess that in the next four or five years we will be debt free.”
