Lead continues to see sales tax windfall

Booming sales tax collection in Lead is allowing the city to set aside revenue into its Development Reserve Fund. That robust sales tax has continued. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — Sales tax receipts continue to be strong in Lead, and the city continues to put that money aside to relieve debt and pay for special projects.

On Monday city commissioners voted to set aside another $100,000 into the Development Reserve Fund that was established as a placeholder in the budget for extra sales tax dollars. The fund allows city officials to track the excess sales tax receipts, and make conscious decisions about how to spend the money.

