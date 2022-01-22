Lead considers regulating short-term rentals

LEAD — Lead city officials are considering the best way to regulate a short-term rental industry that brought $5.4 million in taxable sales and $108,000 in sales taxes into the city in 2021.
In 2021, the sales tax receipts from short-term rentals, which are defined by the state to include all hotels, motels, cabins, Air BnB, and other vacation rentals, vacation homes and other establishments that provide lodging for 30 days or less, skyrocketed over the previous year. In 2020, the S.D. Department of Revenue reported $3.3 million in taxable sales related to short-term rentals, with $33,000 of that coming to Lead in sales taxes. That’s a one-year difference of $2.1 million in sales and $75,000 in taxes.
Officials and property owners claim the increase is partially due to the rise in popularity for vacation home rental properties, and critics are calling for those properties to be more regulated. Critics of vacation home rentals cite a lack of inspection for the properties, increased garbage production, parking issues, and health concerns.
Because of these concerns, city officials say they want to have a way to identify and regulate these rentals, and that has sparked great debate among residents and property owners alike.
Mayor Ron Everett said the issue came up because when several residents brought questions to the mayor and commission about health and safety, parking, and other concerns, city commissioners did not have the answers. Without some kind of permitting process in place, he said, the city has no way of knowing how the rentals are operated or where they are.
“That’s why we started with a couple of public meetings to let people come and talk and say, ‘these are the issues we have.’ Of course, there are those people who come and say ‘there are not issues, and leave us alone.’ We are listening to all of those. No one really wants to eliminate them in town. I think we just need to understand how many there are, and this is a process to do that.”
According to SDCL 34-18-10, all vacation home establishments are required to obtain a license from the Department of Health. Under administrative rule, the Department of Health classifies all Air BnB and similar properties as vacation home rentals. Under SDCL 34-18-32, failure to obtain a license from the Department of Health is considered a Class 2 misdemeanor, with each day the establishment operates without a license considered as a separate offense.
Currently the state reports 143 vacation homes that are licensed with a Lead address. But on vacation home rental sites Airbnb.com and vrbo.com there are at least 201 available rentals with a Lead address.
SDCL 34-18-24 also requires a minimum annual inspection for lodging establishments, conducted through the Department of Health.
During the regular city commission meeting on Monday, city commissioners told a room filled with short term rental owners and concerned citizens that the city has no intention of banning short term rentals or vacation homes. However, Everett said the city could require a license in order to track the rentals, and officials are taking input about what municipal requirements and regulations would be prudent.
“The option of eliminating vacation rentals is not really on the table,” said Commissioner Colin Greenfield. “That’s not what we’re here to discuss. We do appreciate and value vacation rentals. We just want to make sure they’re regulated and registered with the city. We’re not here to take away from anyone. We just want to make sure it’s being done in the right way.”
During Monday’s meeting, Everett acknowledged that there have been concerns raised about parking, increased garbage, and health risks associated with short-term rentals, specifically those located within residential neighborhoods. But property owners who rent their homes to visitors using sites like Air BnB say the properties typically generate less trash, and are cleaned more frequently than long-term rentals.
“Regarding the trash, it doesn’t make sense to me that a vacation rental should be charged for additional trash because for the most part, they’re there just for a weekend,” said Sherri Meidinger, who operates a short-term rental property in Lead. “It’s not a full time rental where you would accumulate garbage much more frequently.”
Rick Wisser, who along with his wife Colleen, operate short-term rentals in town, said he and his wife want to do the right thing and offer a good, quality place for visitors to stay. The best thing about offering a vacation rental through sites such as Airbnb.com, is that the property owner can set rules and if tenants don’t abide by the rules they are given a bad review which impedes their ability to rent again. Ultimately, Wisser urged the city to be reasonable with any extra fees or regulations. Charging extra fees for garbage, for example, simply doesn’t make sense, he said.
“That would be like charging people a lot of money for Christmas, because you have more garbage,” he said.
Additionally, he said parking will always be a challenge in town, regardless of how properties are used.
“I’ve lived in town where neighbors have 12 kids and 12 cars, and that is a parking issue,” he said.
Daniel Ward, who told the city commission that he is planning to offer vacation home rentals in Lead, also asked the city not to enact restrictive regulations that would impede the practice. “The state has a certified way to have Air BnBs already in place,” he said. “I’m not fully on board with the city enacting more regulations. Air BnBs have saved numerous houses within the city. Caldeonia Condominiums were saved because of Air BnBs. People are not going to invest the kind of money that needs done unless they are hoping to get a reward for their investment. If we look out 20-30 years, if we don’t save the houses we have now there are not going to be any houses. There are already empty lots and abandoned houses in this town already.”
Meidinger pointed out that property owners who offer vacation home rentals pay 25% higher property taxes for non-owner occupied homes. However, a check with Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder revealed that while the county and city of Lead do not levy a higher rate for non-owner-occupied properties, the Lead-Deadwood School District charges 9% more. McGruder said a non-owner-occupied house that assesses at $100,000 would pay $2,448.90, while the property owner who occupies a $100,000 house would pay $2,111.20.
“The school levy is the only levy that changes,” she said, adding that 34% of an owner occupied levy goes to the school, while 43% of non-owner occupied levies are given to the school.
Dustin Heupel, a lifelong resident of Lead and president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, asked the city to consider putting a cap on the number of licenses available for short-term rentals, so the majority of properties aren’t occupied with visitors who have no connection to the community. “I would hate to have us be 60-70% Air BnB and not have actual community members,” he said. “In your process, I hope that you look at building community and having workers at our bars, gas stations, grocery stores and other businesses.”
Overall, Greenfield reiterated that the city wants to work with the community in establishing regulations for vacation rentals. “This isn’t us versus you guys,” he said. “We understand that those of you in the room here are business owners in an emerging market, trying to do the right thing. This is … something that communities and business owners are trying to figure out what is the best way to make this work. We understand that there are taxes being paid and revenue coming to the city already. Our goal is to not try and find a hidden revenue stream. We’re on your side and we’re not here to say Air BnB is polluting our town. We’re looking at this as an emerging business market and we are figuring out what is the best way to regulate and make sure people who are coming to town are served in the way they need to be, so you can make your money.”
The Lead Planning and Zoning Commission will examine possible regulations and fees for vacation rentals at their next meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Public input is welcome.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.