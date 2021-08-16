Lead considers nonprofit funding requests

LEAD — The city of Lead has proposed to give $228,250 to 15 nonprofit organizations in 2022.
Though the city’s 2022 budget will not be finalized until next month, city commissioners discussed nonprofit funding during one of their regularly scheduled budget meetings, Aug. 9. Budget meetings are scheduled for every Monday this month at 5 p.m., with the Aug. 16 session held after the regular city commission meeting.
With just a few exceptions, most of the city’s organizations asked for the same level of funding as in previous years. According to preliminary budget discussions, the Fassbender Collection, a massive collection of historical photographs from the Northern Hills area which the communities of Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood share ownership in, is one of two organizations poised to receive an increase. When the Northern Hills cities agreed to purchase the collection of thousands of photographs, city officials agreed to contribute annual funding for the preservation and curating of the collection, which is stored at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC) in Deadwood. Last year the city of Lead contributed $10,000, and this year’s proposed budget gives $15,000. The organization’s initial request was for $20,000.
“It is a remarkable collection of history, and that’s what you’re paying for,” said former Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl during discussion about funding levels for the Fassbender Collection this year. “If we were to back out of it we would break trust that we have put together between Spearfish and Deadwood to do this. It’s exactly what we should be doing is preserving this collection.”
The Northern Hills Alliance for Children, which runs First Step Childcare Center in Deadwood, asked for $10,000 this year, an increase from last year’s $5,000, due to increased labor and supply costs.
Prairie Hills Transit, another Northern Hills organization that receives Lead city funding, is the only other nonprofit that requested more funds this year. The transit service, which provides transportation for residents to various medical appointments and other necessary errands, asked for $6,000 this year, which is $2,500 more than they received last year. Their reasoning was an increase in ridership in the Lead-Deadwood area. The city’s proposed budget has their funding held at $3,500 for 2022.
Thomas Golden, executive director of the Historic Homestake Opera House, told members of the commission that his $25,000 funding request will be directed toward specific projects at the opera house. Specifically, he said the funds will be used to fix the facility’s HVAC system. The total cost for the project, Golden said, is about $500,000. To pay for that and other necessary improvements, he said the opera house is working toward raising money for a matching grant from the National Endowment for Humanities. Golden said the organization has already raised about $850,000, with just about $250,000 more to go, and the opera house is on track to receive funds from the federal government to make up that difference. The city’s $25,000 grant, he said, would be put toward that match.
Christine Allen, membership director for the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber’s $56,000 funding request will go toward organizing citywide events, as well as to advertise Lead.
“What we want to stress is that the changes we made are to incorporate a city budget that only goes toward events and you don’t have to be a chamber member to participate in any of those events,” Allen said.
Allen also said the city funding helps pay to advertise Lead. Specifically, she said the money goes toward advertising with the S.D. Department of Tourism, and toward the Lead magazine. In 2020, the Chamber produced 10,000 copies of the magazine, and this year they did 15,000. The magazine is distributed throughout the Black Hills area and they are in high demand, so this year Allen said the Chamber hopes to produce 20,000 copies.
Additionally, Allen pointed out that the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center did not ask the city for money this year, opting instead to rely on other funding sources in order to become self sustaining. A Renaissance Faire that the visitor’s center held recently brought in about $7,000 for the facility. Other major sources of revenue for the visitor’s center include gift shop sales and trolley tours. Unfortunately, Allen told the commission that the visitor’s center insurance company will no longer cover golfing into the open cut, citing liability issues. That, Allen said, resulted in about a $7,000 loss in donations for an activity visitors can only do in Lead.
The Handley Center will receive the same $95,000 for operational costs that it has gotten for several years. Everett said funding the Handley Center also helps the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, since that organization is able to use the Handley facility free of charge.
“When we fund the Handley Center that helps the Boys and Girls Club and it is also helping out with recreation in the city of Lead,” Everett said.
Other organizations that are poised to receive 2022 funding from the city include: Northern Hills Recreation Association, $10,000; Lawrence County Teen Court, $2,750; Lead-Deadwood Arts Council, $5,000; Lord’s Cupboard, $2,500; Twin City Clothing Center, $2,500; Good Shepherd Clinic, $1,000; and the Black Hills Mining Museum, $5,000.
