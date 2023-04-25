By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Dog and cat owners in Lead could soon be required to purchase a breeding permit if they choose not to have their pets spayed or neutered.
Lead City Commissioner Steve Stewart proposed the ordinance that requires pet owners to purchase such a permit at a cost of $100 per year, and limits breeding to one litter per year. Under the proposed ordinance, any dog or cat owner that does not spay or neuter their pet, or obtain a breeding permit, can be fined $100 for each animal that is not in compliance. However, the police department can hold the citation for 30 days, to give the pet owner a chance to comply with the ordinance. Pet owners who have a cat or dog that has given birth will have two weeks from when the puppies or kittens have been weaned to spay or neuter their pets or obtain a breeding permit.
The ordinance is still in its drafting stages, and after Stewart introduced it, Mayor Ron Everett asked Lead Police Chief Robert Williams to look it over for any necessary changes. Stewart said the ordinance needs some work, but the intent is to make the city aware of any breeders in town so they can be properly monitored to ensure they are operating by healthy standards.
“I don’t feel it’s the city’s place to say if you have a dog, you need to have it spayed or neutered,” Stewart said. “I do believe that, when I talked with the chief and Officer Dawn Allen, that there are breeders in town. They do create revenue for themselves. Whether the conditions are suitable for the animals or not, that is something that the ordinance officer should look into.”
Stewart said he brought the ordinance forward after conversations with representatives from the Twin City Animal Shelter and Allen, who is the animal control officer in town.
“I will do some research on this,” said Williams after commissioners questioned what neighboring communities do and the possible effects of the ordinance. “My concern is the care of the animals. We can’t regulate the type of breed that is being bred. There’s a lot that is going to go into this (ordinance.) It’s not an overnight deal.”
In a related matter, the city packet for the commission meeting also included a letter from the Twin City Animal Shelter, which asks for an update to the city’s vicious dog ordinance. The current ordinance calls for any dog that is determined to be vicious be euthanized or moved out of town. However, the shelter volunteers want the city to take it a step further.
“We would like to add a clause to the ordinance, whereby the owner of a vicious dog would be prohibited from owning anymore dogs while living in Lead city limits,” the unsigned letter states. “This would end the cycle of owners repeatedly having dogs that are dangerous to the public.”
Commissioners did not discuss the letter at their April 17 meeting. The next Lead City Commission meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday. During that meeting Stewart and Commissioner Colin Greenfield will finish their terms and step down from their commission seats. Newly elected commissioners Dustin Heupel and Rob Carr will be sworn in.
