LEAD — Lead’s future looks bright, and members of the Comprehensive Plan Committee want to hear from those who live and work in the area about what that future should look like.

Gordon Phillips, chairman of the Lead Comprehensive Plan Committee, announced March 20 that anyone who lives full or part time in Lead, works in Lead, or has a business here is invited to take a survey that recently went online at www.planleadsd.com/survey. There are also paper copies of the same survey available at the Phoebe Hearst Library.

