LEAD — Lead’s future looks bright, and members of the Comprehensive Plan Committee want to hear from those who live and work in the area about what that future should look like.
Gordon Phillips, chairman of the Lead Comprehensive Plan Committee, announced March 20 that anyone who lives full or part time in Lead, works in Lead, or has a business here is invited to take a survey that recently went online at www.planleadsd.com/survey. There are also paper copies of the same survey available at the Phoebe Hearst Library.
Phillips said the committee has already received 77 surveys back, but they are hoping for many more as they work to set priorities for the city and outline a plan for Lead’s future that will serve as a guide for government and nonprofit decisions.
Additionally, Phillips said the city will host two public meetings to discuss Lead’s comprehensive plan. The first meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25. The second will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Both meetings will be held at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Phillips said it is not necessary to attend both meetings, but they are purposely held at different times of the day to accommodate work schedules, in an effort to achieve maximum participation.
