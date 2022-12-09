Lead community gives generously to Handley, BGC .jpg

First Interstate Bank recently donated $7,500 to the Handley Recreation Center and several sporting goods items and food to the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. The donations were one of several that have been made in recent weeks. Pictured are Eric Heinneman, Gabriela Barajas, Shanna Bridenstine, Greg Watson, Linsey Eckhart, Jake Bernards, Ron Everett, and Jena Sierks. Courtesy photo

LEAD — The community of Lead-Deadwood has been showing its love to the local Boys and Girls Club and the Handley Recreation Center this holiday season.

Greg Watson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said over the last month he has received more than $2,500 in monetary donations, and a variety of supplies for the kids. Members of the community have stepped up to donate everything from cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and food.

