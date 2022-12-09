First Interstate Bank recently donated $7,500 to the Handley Recreation Center and several sporting goods items and food to the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. The donations were one of several that have been made in recent weeks. Pictured are Eric Heinneman, Gabriela Barajas, Shanna Bridenstine, Greg Watson, Linsey Eckhart, Jake Bernards, Ron Everett, and Jena Sierks. Courtesy photo
LEAD — The community of Lead-Deadwood has been showing its love to the local Boys and Girls Club and the Handley Recreation Center this holiday season.
Greg Watson, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said over the last month he has received more than $2,500 in monetary donations, and a variety of supplies for the kids. Members of the community have stepped up to donate everything from cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and food.
“I love it,” he said. “This is a wonderful community and I feel like they support us very well. I couldn’t be more happy or grateful.”
Some organizations that have stepped forward to help so far include the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Chapter Y PEO, Grace Lutheran Church, and the Knights of Columbus. First Interstate Bank also recently donated a lot of sporting equipment and food from a donation drive it recently had with employees and customers. The bank also plans to give $400.
First Interstate Bank has also given $7,500 to the Handley Recreation Center capital campaign. The campaign was established earlier this year, and will pay for renovations to the center that are necessary to provide kitchen and meeting space, as well as space for preschool and early childhood education.
So far, Darla Auld, president of the Handley Recreation Center, said they have raised $138,000 of the $2.16 million capital campaign.
In addition to the skate nights held at the Handley every Friday, upcoming activities include the Mile High Basketball Tournament that is held every spring. Auld said organizers are looking now for sponsors for that event, that is a major fundraiser for the Handley Center. For more information, or to sponsor the Mile High Basketball Tournament, send an email to info@handleycenter.org.
