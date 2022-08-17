Lead commissioners stand by zoning change decision

LEAD — A citizen’s appeal did not sway the Lead City Commission from its decision to change zoning for a piece of property, Monday.
At a previous meeting, Aug. 1 the city approved a request to change the zoning for a small parcel of land from open space to residential. The decision came after some neighbors of the property at 141 W. Summit St. expressed opposition, saying the property owner was storing junk on his land. But Lead Police Chief Robert Williams and City Commissioner Steve Stewart said they did not see any land use ordinance violations for the property, and the owner has not been cited for any infraction.
An open space zoning designation is typically used for public parks, cemeteries, and other public use lands. City officials agreed with Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher that it didn’t make sense for a private property owner to have land with a zoning designation that is reserved for public use. They used that rationale as the basis for changing the zoning for the parcel that is less than .39 acres.
But Peter DeMangus, who lives near the property, appealed that decision and asked the city to provide a plan for how the land will be used with the residential zoning designation.
“There really needs to be some strong case given for changing this land,” DeMangus said. “Someone just needs to tell me what the intent is by flipping it to residential. It affects everyone’s property value.”
City Attorney Tim Johns said with Demangus’ appeal the commission would need to discuss adjacent land use, whether the property is contiguous to something the applicant already owns, the type of use that is intended, access to the property, and whether the property will be developed.
“In your consideration you have to remember we respect property rights in this country and a person should be able to use their property as long as it’s reasonable,” Johns said. “We like to make sure of property and permit people to do so. What is the interest of the public in having it remain open space? Is the general public ever going to be able to use it as open space?”
City commissioners determined that the land is contiguous to the homeowner’s existing property, and that any development that might occur on it would be very small. In addition to being a very small piece of property, it also has a 20-foot road easement that goes right through it, which development cannot infringe upon.
Following discussion, city commissioners agreed to stand by their original zoning change. However, Commissioner Colin Greenfield encouraged DeMangus to contact law enforcement and issue a complaint if the property violates city ordinances with junk or trash.
Commissioner Kayla Klein explained that the commission’s decision allows the homeowner to use the property that he owns.
“Essentially, when you have an open space you can’t use it for anything,” she said. “This individual had already been using it for personal and residential use, so it made sense to zone it residential. It doesn’t make sense to have spotty, patchy zoning. It was owned by the resident already, so it made sense that it was zoned residential.”
