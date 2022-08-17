Lead commissioners stand by zoning change decision

LEAD — A citizen’s appeal did not sway the Lead City Commission from its decision to change zoning for a piece of property, Monday.

At a previous meeting, Aug. 1 the city approved a request to change the zoning for a small parcel of land from open space to residential. The decision came after some neighbors of the property at 141 W. Summit St. expressed opposition, saying the property owner was storing junk on his land. But Lead Police Chief Robert Williams and City Commissioner Steve Stewart said they did not see any land use ordinance violations for the property, and the owner has not been cited for any infraction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.