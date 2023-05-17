By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — The majority of Lead’s city commissioners support a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals, and Commissioner Roger Thomas wants to have a proposal to vote on at the next meeting, June 5.
“We’ve kicked this can down the road for two years now,” Thomas said as he expressed frustration over what he said appears to be a growing number of short-term rentals in Lead. Thomas reported that the city currently has 61 short-term rentals licensed in the city, with the potential of about 15 more that are awaiting health inspections. Others, he said are listed on short term rental sites, but are not yet renting. “If they kick in, we’ll be over 80. We need to act and do something.”
Thomas asked City Administrator John Wainman to draft a moratorium that would prevent any more short-term rentals from starting in Lead, at least until commissioners can decide whether to issue a limit for how many rentals can operate within city limits. Existing short-term rental owners that are licensed with the city would be allowed to operate as normal under the moratorium, he said.
“Then let planning and zoning take a look at what they want and where they’re headed with this,” he said. “At least it will pump the brakes and stop this from getting carried away.”
Thomas and newly seated commissioners Rob Carr and Dustin Heupel expressed concern that the growing number of short-term rentals in city limits reduces the number of available residences for those who live and work in Lead.
“My biggest concern is that we get more than we want and then we try to go backwards,” Heupel said in favor of a temporary moratorium that would stop the growing business. “We need to have (a cap) established and publicly out there for investors, residents, and potential investors. If we don’t have the information we need and we haven’t done our due diligence, I would be in favor of a short moratorium. It’s not forever.”
But Commissioner Kayla Klein expressed concern that issuing a temporary stop on short-term rentals would exclude the public from the conversation about how the city should handle the businesses.
Instead of issuing a moratorium, Klein asked the city to form a task force of citizens who would study the issue and come up with an acceptable limit for short term rentals.
“We did this wrong the first time around and we started talking about stuff before we allowed the public to come together,” she said. “I really think we need to establish a committee of citizens and give them a deadline of four months and let them do some of the research. I would like to have more public input on this and more research, rather than just throwing a dart at the wall. How long do we need to keep this moratorium in place and what for? I just think there needs to be some leg work done before we put this decision out there.”
But Carr said issuing a temporary moratorium would help the city keep the growing number of short-term rentals at bay, while city representatives studied the problem. “It’s not going to hurt anybody,” he said. “Maybe it will put a little damper on the real estate market for a short time, but not long term. Basically, it keeps us in the driver’s seat. We can revisit the moratorium later.”
But Klein protested, saying the moratorium would affect existing real estate deals.
“We have people in the process of purchasing homes in order to make vacation rentals,” she said. “So this is a very quick thing to do out of the blue.”
Klein also said recent data that shows 5 percent of Lead’s residential houses have been converted to short term rentals have changed her perspective on the issue. “When the numbers did come through it was a much lower percentage than I thought it was,” she said.
But Thomas said one of the major challenges facing Lead is the shortage of residential housing. The city’s short term rental applications have doubled in the last year, and there are additional applications pending a health inspection, for a total of about 80.
“So we’ve got 80 houses out there in our town and there is no place for anybody to move into or live,” he said. “Those houses are gone. They’re just rentals for the weekend. Regardless of what time limit is put on it, we need to stop right now.”
Heupel encouraged all residents to submit public comments about the matter to help commissioners make a decision. “I haven’t heard anybody who is not in favor of some kind of cap,” he said. “They might vary on what that cap is. The consensus I’ve got over the last year, everybody realizes this is a business that has to be regulated, just like any other business in town. You can do the task force and see what they think. But I think it’s inevitable.”
“I know we have a housing shortage,” Klein responded. “I understand that perspective as well. I’m just trying to find that balance.”
Ultimately, Carr said he supports a moratorium and commissioners Thomas and Heupel said they will bring one to the city’s next meeting for a vote.
“You can’t work to try and address a problem when the problem might still be occurring,” Carr said. “That’s why I feel we need to pump the brakes a bit. I don’t see any harm in that.”
