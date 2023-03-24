LEAD — Two dog owners presented passionate appeals to the Lead City Commission Monday evening, as they begged for their dogs’ lives to be spared after the animals were declared vicious.
According to Lead City Ordinances 914, which has been in effect since 1998; and 1037, which has been in effect since 2015, the Lead Police Department has discretion to declare an animal vicious based upon how an officer observes the animal or based upon witness statements. The ordinance further gives the Lead police chief the authority to determine whether the animal should be destroyed or banned by the city. However, the ordinance gives the animal owner an opportunity to appeal the police chief’s declaration before the city commission.
On Monday, Lead Police Chief Robert Williams reported about two different cases that were brought for appeal. The first case, Williams said, involved two huskies in the Washington District who have been caught multiple times while running at large. Williams said while the dogs have not acted threatening toward humans, but they recently killed a deer, which was the reason for the vicious dogs designation.
“They chased a deer off a 20-foot drop and the two animals did attack that deer,” Williams said. “It took a forklift to get the dogs away from the deer. There were not any issues once we got them. This is a tough one because the dogs show predatory behaviors. Once they get that predatory behavior, most human attacks that are severe come from at least one.”
Williams said he labeled the two huskies as vicious as a precautionary measure, because of children who live in the neighborhood. He suggested that the dogs be euthanized.
Tyler Nelson, who owns the dogs, pledged to keep the dogs inside when he is not home so there would be no more infractions related to the animals running free. He described the dogs as sweet, and begged the commission to spare their lives.
The discussion prompted some citizens to make complaints about the large deer population in Lead, which many residents attribute to their neighbors intentionally feeding the animals. It is illegal to feed deer inside city limits.
“We appreciate what you’re doing to keep kids and families safe,” said resident Dustin Heupel. “It is illegal to feed the deer. There are people who have food trays sitting out for the deer, and that creates problems for neighbors who have dogs. This is a good opportunity to remind the public not to feed the deer.”
While Mayor Ron Everett asked citizens to keep the discussion focused on the dog issue, many citizens declared that the deer are part of the problem. Resident Mark Nevin reported that he has had deer aggressively chase his leashed dog on to his patio.
Some citizens spoke in support of Nelson’s dogs, and after further questioning from Commissioner Roger Thomas, Williams reported that there have not been any other issues with the dogs before the deer killing.
“In some cases, it’s a natural tendency for a dog to chase a deer,” Thomas said. “If Tyler is going to take the necessary actions to keep them inside and to take care of them, I’d be leaning toward giving them the opportunity to do this. I’m all for giving them a chance to remedy the problem on their own.”
Following some further discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to allow Nelson to take necessary steps to contain the dogs.
In a separate case, Williams said he declared a dog, belonging to Taylor Roberts, vicious because of numerous neighbor complaints and negative personal interaction with the dog. Several neighbors in the Sawyer and Summit streets area, Williams said, have complained about the dog attacking their animals by the neck and acting very aggressively, with Roberts failing to take action to stop the alleged attacks.
“I haven’t seen one remedy,” Williams said. “Each person says you do nothing. You just sit there and watch.”
However, Roberts reported that his dog was playing rather than attacking the neighbor dogs.
“It was a ‘Karen’ moment,” Roberts said, referring to a slang term for women who inappropriately complain. “They just played. There is a lot of hearsay and alleged things that go on. I feel like the point is moot because I can remedy the situation. I can have my dogs on a leash.”
While commissioners expressed concern about the aggressive dog potentially running loose, Commissioner Colin Greenfield said it is difficult to take action without having evidence of an actual attack, such as veterinarian bills.
“What I’m hearing is the dog will be one way with the owner and different with other people,” he said. “I do take issue with dogs being off leash or being out running loose. I do hear that these dogs might hurt somebody. But it’s hard for me to take somebody’s dog away without having a vet bill or something of actual damage done.”
Commissioner Kayla Klein disagreed.
“My concern is the key difference between these two cases is there are repeated attacks of aggression, even on the chief,” Klein said. “I don’t want to see anyone lose their animals. It’s not something I’m ever happy about. My concern is you just mentioned you don’t have the money to fix your fence, which means you can’t properly contain your dog.”
Everett agreed, saying Roberts did not convince him that he is able and willing to take the necessary steps to contain his dog.
“You want to, but you haven’t,” Everett said. “If I had a gate that was easily kicked open, and you don’t want the dog to get out, I would go buy a chain.”
Following some further discussion, commissioners voted 4-1, with Thomas as the lone dissenting vote, to let Williams handle the case according to his recommendations. Williams expressed that he wished to euthanize the dog.
“I’m an animal lover,” Williams said. “You told me March 2 you would do all of this stuff. I haven’t seen anything. All of the reports are that you do nothing when these attacks happen.”
Following the city vote, Roberts made one last appeal to the commission for his dog’s life, asking to be allowed to transport the animal to a family farm near Huron. Williams agreed to the arrangement, but required Roberts to provide contact information for the farm owners. He also required Williams to furnish a letter from the farm owners, declaring that they would accept the dog. Williams established a Friday deadline for Roberts to comply and have the dogs moved.
