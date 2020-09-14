LEAD — The Lead City Commission’s strategy for its 2021 budget is to save most of the sales tax windfall for a rainy day.
When the commission presented its 2021 budget on Tuesday, Mayor Ron Everett explained that commissioners want to make sure if there is a sales tax decrease, the city is prepared — having spent the money in ways that ensures the city will continue to receive necessary grants, and won’t have to increase property taxes.
“We believe a lot of the extra sales tax is coming from the lab and the project that is going on,” Everett said, referencing the Sanford Lab building its Long Baseline Neutrino Facility for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. “It is not going to last forever. We might have a windfall for 10 years, six years, we’re not exactly sure.”
Everett explained that the 2021 budget is the first one that plans for increased sales tax revenue, and it’s based on the last two years of a windfall. This year the city planned to receive $900,000 in sales taxes, rather than its standard plan for $750,000. In doing so, it decreased the mill levy slightly from 8.48 to 8.4 mills, and put most of the rest of previous revenue in savings for future projects.
He also explained the city has been notified that in order to continue receiving critical state funds, such as those from the S.D. Department of Environment and Natural Resources, it must continue with projects to separate storm sewer and sanitary sewer lines. This is a major infrastructure investment that spans the entire city. Much of the sales tax money that has been placed into savings will go toward paying for those future projects, which will amount to about $1 million a year, for 10 to 15 years.
“The sewer and sanitation doesn’t sound real exciting,” said Commissioner Colin Greenfield. “However, we’re in a position where as a community we have been put on notice by certain entities that certain funding will not be continued unless we get these done. There are some projects that will be much more visible. However, doing what is right for the community at this time means that we can secure future funding by taking care of these things.”
Commissioner Don Mack said some of the money would also be used to pay down city debt on capital expenditures that were necessary for regular operations. “If we can use any portions of this tax advantage that we are experiencing right this year to lower the payments on those, that looks good in the future,” he said. “It saves us interest money and reduces our debt level in case this windfall doesn’t last for 10 years. So that gives us an opportunity to plan for the future when we may not have as much income.”
Lead resident and former mayor Jacque Fuller praised the commission for being prudent with tax dollars.
“As someone who has sat where you are I applaud the equipment and having a plan for streets and sewers,” she said. “When I was first running someone said ‘yes, low taxes are fine. But I want to know what I get for my taxes.’ I caution you against lowering things too fast or too much. The first year I was on this board we had some extra money. We lowered taxes, but nobody thanked us. But then we lost some funding and we had to raise taxes again. People were madder than hops.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.