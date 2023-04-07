bhp news.jpg

LEAD — Affordable housing availability, infrastructure improvements, and commission priorities were the main topics of discussion Tuesday as Lead City Commission candidates Rob Carr, Dustin Heupel, and Steve Stewart took questions during the candidate forum.

While the candidate forum was originally planned for the Homestake Opera House, a major snowstorm and no travel advisories prompted organizers to move it to City Hall, where they could stream it live over social media. The hope was to reach a broader audience, so voters who were unable to venture out could still watch the forum. Live comments were turned off during the live video feed, but constituents were provided with an email address to send questions to moderator Gordon Phillips, who passed those inquiries on to the candidates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.