LEAD — Affordable housing availability, infrastructure improvements, and commission priorities were the main topics of discussion Tuesday as Lead City Commission candidates Rob Carr, Dustin Heupel, and Steve Stewart took questions during the candidate forum.
While the candidate forum was originally planned for the Homestake Opera House, a major snowstorm and no travel advisories prompted organizers to move it to City Hall, where they could stream it live over social media. The hope was to reach a broader audience, so voters who were unable to venture out could still watch the forum. Live comments were turned off during the live video feed, but constituents were provided with an email address to send questions to moderator Gordon Phillips, who passed those inquiries on to the candidates.
All of the candidates emphasized their responsibility for public service as their motivation to run for office. Carr and Heupel, who grew up in Lead, said they have many ideas about how to move the city into its new phase of growth. Stewart, who moved to Lead five years ago, said he wants to give back to the city that welcomed him with open arms by serving as an advocate for its citizens.
Heupel, who has been actively involved in promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation in Lead for many years, said working to continue to bring those opportunities forth for all residents will remain a priority for him. Additionally, he wants to keep a close eye on how city funds are spent, updating equipment and improving infrastructure. He also wants to find new ways to create tax incentives for those who work to build new housing in Lead.
“Those things I would like to see Lead get updated and to today’s times, so that increases our chances of success in the future,” he said.
Stewart, who is the incumbent, said he wants to continue to work to grow Lead’s infrastructure and increase affordable housing availability in the city. He supports projects such as the Main Street development plan that offers commercial space, a new library and residential apartments. Additionally, Stewart said he plans to look to how nearby communities handle some issues in order to determine what could be the best course of action for Lead.
Carr said he also wants to work to increase affordable housing availability in order to keep Lead’s workforce here in town. He wants to look toward property the city has already annexed, near Lewies Burgers and Brews, as well as explore other options. Additionally, Carr wants to work to promote Lead’s potential to future businesses, particularly with the Sanford Lab, mining exploration, and increased tourism.
All candidates said they want to maintain an open mind for Lead’s citizens and promised to be approachable with a listening ear.
The Lead City Commission election will be held Tuesday, April 11. Voters will choose two candidates to serve a three-year term. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
