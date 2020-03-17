Lead City Hall, public buildings close amidst coronavirus concerns

LEAD — Lead City Hall and all city buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
The closures were announced at the Lead City Commission meeting, Monday, where Mayor Ron Everett opened the gathering by excusing any unnecessary city employees from attendance.
“As of about two hours ago we are required to keep meetings to 10 or less. There are 25 people in here,” Everett said as he excused employees.
The city buildings closure, which also includes the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library, is in line with widespread precautions being taken statewide and nationally to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. City Administrator Mike Stahl said city hall will be staffed and able to take phone calls to provide services, but the doors will remain locked for an undetermined period of time that will coincide with statewide recommendations. He assured residents that he is in regular contact with the governor’s office about any further precautions and recommendations.
Residents who need to make water bill or other payments are asked to utilize the drop boxes located at the entrance to city hall, using exact change.
Additionally, Lead Police Chief John Wainman reported that the police department will handle as many incidents as possible remotely or over the phone. Obviously, Wainman said, not all calls can be handled in this way. However, the police department is trying to limit personal contact as much as possible, in accordance with state and national recommendations.
“If anyone is showing any kinds of sickness, please don’t be offended if you see us wearing a mask while we’re talking to you,” Wainman said.
Due to the recent school and area daycare closures, Stahl said there are city employees who do not have care for their children. Those employees will be allowed to use their accumulated sick time in order to stay with their families. If schools are closed for an extended period of time, Stahl and Everett said the city would assess the situation and form a more long-term plan that meets employee needs.
“Don’t be afraid to take the time off and we will work out in the end what needs to be done,” Everett said. “We’ll be fair about it.”
The city building closures are among multiple closures across the state. On March 13 Gov. Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency and recommended that all schools close March 16-20, to allow staff time to clean and sanitize the facilities. The Boys and Girls Club in Lead, and the Northern Hills Alliance for Children First Step Childcare Center also announced closures this week. According to Stahl, officials are currently working on a plan to feed students who rely on the school system for breakfast and lunch, and the city may help with that effort if called upon to do so. Further city assistance may be provided for shut-in residents, and seniors who rely on the Meals on Wheels program.
“This is moving fast and the needs may come,” he said. “Someone will be here to make sure if residents need help, we will get help to them.”
• The Lead-Deadwood School Board is expected to hold a special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss an action plan for the school closure, March 16-20, as well as any extended closures that may be necessary. The meeting will be held in the high school board room.
• Symptoms of the coronavirus include a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
• To prevent the spread of sickness, individuals are asked to wash their hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue; avoid close contact with people who are sick; refrain from touching the face; disinfect frequently touched and affected surfaces and objects; and reduce exposure to any areas that could be affected.
• For more statewide information and updates about the coronavirus, please visit https://doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx.
