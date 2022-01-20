Lead city considering chamber proposal for ‘Office of Marketing and Tourism’

LEAD — Lead City Commissioners will research and consider a recent proposal to form an Office of Marketing and Tourism, hiring a city employee to fulfill what is now the job description for the Chamber of Commerce director.
On Jan. 15 Marsha Nichols, president of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, presented a seven-page proposal for the city commission to consider. Commissioners discussed the proposal at their regular meeting, Monday.
“In the previous five years, the chamber has employed four executive directors and is historically challenged to provide stability and longevity incentives for the position,” according to the chamber’s proposal. “The board recognizes that continuity in development and execution of a successful long-term strategic plan for the marketing and promotion of Lead depends largely on filling and retaining this vital position. With the divestiture of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center from under the direction of the board, plus the executive director position vacancy, now is the opportune time to create an Office of Marketing and Tourism that better serves Lead ahead of the 2022 tourist season and beyond.”
Nichols stressed that the proposal, which was just given to the mayor and city commissioners on Jan. 15, is still in its very early stages. She acknowledged that there would have to be more research and details hammered out. But she encouraged the commission to think “outside of the box.”
“This is really just step one,” she said. “Are you interested in thinking in a different way and hiring a leader who can develop a long-term strategic plan for marketing Lead, and being that person who knows how to operate social media, knows how to pull everyone who wants the same thing together. We want our businesses to thrive, our tourism to thrive, year-round.”
Nichols explained that the proposal was borne out of the chamber’s struggles to recruit quality candidates for the job, since the organization is unable to provide employee benefits. Currently, Nichols said the chamber could afford to pay $50,000 to $60,000 a year, without benefits. But, Nichols said that is well below the average salary of $67,956 for a chamber of commerce executive, according to www.salary.com.
The chamber’s proposal states that currently the city allocates $50,000 annually to the organization, with an additional $8,500 allocated for fireworks. It goes on to explain that the $50,000 could be used to pay for the new position, as well as to offer city benefits.
The details about how the position would be defined, and how the Chamber of Commerce would continue to support business in Lead, would have to be worked out, she said.
Though Commissioner Steve Stewart expressed concern that no other surrounding cities employ chamber directors, Nichols said the city of Box Elder does have a marketing and events coordinator, whose responsibilities entail everything that is in the chamber director’s job description.
Without the cost of paying a chamber director, Nichols said the nonprofit Lead Area Chamber of Commerce could potentially put its income from memberships directly back into marketing efforts and promoting business in town.
“This position would be self-sustaining, I believe, and the goal would be to break even and take every dollar earned and put it back into the promotion of Lead,” Nichols said.
Commissioner Roger Thomas questioned who would run the chamber if the city had its own marketing manager.
Nichols explained that those details would have to be ironed out before any official action was taken to move forward with the proposal. She said it could be possible that the Chamber board would become an advisory board of the newly created Office of Marketing and Tourism, with chamber memberships run through the non-profit organization. But all of those ideas, she said, are pure speculation, as the entire concept needs to be researched and explored.
“We have to get through step one. Are you interested? Do you want to hammer it out? If you’re not interested, I’m not going to use my volunteer time to hammer all of that out. We have been operating as a volunteer board and all of those details could be looked at before you ever take a vote.”
Mayor Ron Everett pointed out that the city already has a similar situation with the library, whereby the city employs a library director and employees, who also report to a library board that oversees a foundation.
“This position would be almost like that,” Everett said. “We would have a chamber director that works for the city. The chamber does work for the city. Their purpose is to bring things to town so the city can benefit from that. I don’t see a conflict of interest there. There are a lot of synergies that would save money. They already have an accountant that has to do payroll, pay taxes, and do billing. Part of the money they generate is to pay that bill. Well, that bill would no longer exist. This person could run the city website and do those kinds of things. It saves everybody a little money and we’re all working for the same thing. It’s to promote the city. Whether that person works for us or we give money and have someone else run it. To me it makes perfect sense to have an employee who promotes the city. I think it’s a great idea.”
Colin Greenfield, who owns a business in Lead, and has served on the commission and chamber board in the past, said there have been many times when he has found the chamber to be lacking in supporting businesses in town under its current structure.
“Should we try a different approach? I think, given the track record, we are running into the same wall over and over again and until we turn in a different direction we’re not really going to see a change,” he said.
Greenfield also pointed out that the city’s end of the year financial report, which shows the city with more than $2 million, and with reserves in excess of $800,000, show that Lead is in a good position to take on the extra employee.
“We are sitting on money,” he said. “We need to be good stewards of that money and invest it into the future. I can’t find a better way to use it than to invest it in a way to bring future revenue into our community. I don’t see the harm in looking at this as an option.”
Commissioner Kayla Klein explained that the chamber board has put its hiring on hold while the city considers the proposal. However, Thomas said just researching the possibility and possibly ironing out details will take quite a bit longer than just a few commissioner meetings. Stewart and Thomas both said they would need to see more numbers and research before moving forward.
“If they are interested in hiring somebody, they should move forward with that,” Thomas said.
Phyllis Fleming, who has experience with running chambers of commerce, urged the city to be cautious before making any final decisions, as there are benefits and drawbacks on both sides.
“When I went to the chamber institute it was a big ‘no-no’ to take city dollars,” she said.
Overall, city commissioners agreed that the idea is worth researching in order to make an informed decision.
“I just don’t want to buy a brand-new cart and not have the horse to pull it,” Stewart said.
