Lead City Commission candidates

Lead voters head to the polls Tuesday, April 11 to select city commissioners. There are three people running for two seats. Each seat is a three-year term. We asked each candidate questions and their answers are published verbatim. In some cases, their answers were edited down for space.
Dustin Heupel
Name and what you do for a living?
Dustin Heupel owner of D.J. Customs, general contractor.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Leads growth and my passion for our future! My desire to bring new perspectives and fresh ideas to the table.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
A long time Lead resident, homeowner, taxpayer and being a part of starting and operating businesses in the city, my willingness and ability to take on a new challenge! In the past 12 years I have followed numerous organizations, City Commission, and actively participated in multiple Lead events.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Board member for the Northern Hills Recreation Association for the past 6 years and currently board President. Served on the board for the Handley Center, as well as Vice President of the Jackpine Gypsies and representative for the NHRA for Trail Committee.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I attend most of the meetings in person, missing only a handful. In the event I was unable to attend, I viewed it online.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Yes I do. I think there should be more than one resource to acquire information.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lead?
Accountability, adequate housing, upgrading our equipment, infrastructure, and city business practices.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I will be focused on our community as a whole, working with different branches of government and businesses for the greater good of our community. My willingness to listen to Commissioners, City employees, business owners and citizens is how we can come together for the best solutions.
What do you believe is working for Lead and how will you retain that progression?
Over the past few years our business district has gained curb appeal, improvements to our outdoor recreation, and increased revenue. To retain our progression, we continue the momentum with the things that are working, while maintaining and building a healthy community and infrastructure for the future.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Father of 4 daughters; 2 older and 2 attending Lead school district. I was directly involved in bringing the Lotus Up building to fruition, the Homestake Trail, OHV Trail system mapping and recreational events to Lead. Indirectly involved in the Visitor Center, City Master Plan, and splash pad for Manual Brothers Park, this shows my longtime dedication to making Lead a better place.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Lead?
No. I believe it is a personal choice as an adult and up to the parents to decide what is appropriate for their child.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
No, it should not be government mandated and up to each individual library.
In recent years, the sales tax collection in Lead has increased significantly. What is the best way to use that money?
Our infrastructure needs updates, City equipment needs to be adequate, as well as a new street department City shop, to ensure our future.
What can the city do to support business growth and development in Lead?
The city has worked well with businesses in recent years. We need to be looking at available land to annex and continuing to support the growth of the business district.
What do you believe the city should do to address the housing shortage in Lead?
It is no secret that I am in favor of a cap on the number of short-term rentals and that along with building and long term rental housing incentives to benefit them and our housing shortage.
Robert Carr
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Robert Carr. I have worked for the Lead Deadwood Sanitary District for 9 years as a water and wastewater treatment plant operator.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have a strong desire to see this community succeed. I believe it is everyone’s responsibility to participate in making this community successful. It is something I have considered for awhile now and the timing to fit it in my life is never going to get better.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I have considered Lead my home for most of life. I grew up watching and helping my family succeed in small business here. I am always studying and analyzing how things work. I feel I have a gift of being able to see things from multiple points of view. I have worked in the service industry in Deadwood so I understand the difficulties of that life. I have worked underground and surface mining. I enjoyed a 10-year career in the Hospitality Field. I am retired from the military and currently a proud member of the Lead Volunteer Fire Department. I have a pretty good knowledge base to draw from.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
The only elected positions I have ever held were as Secretary and VP of the LVFD. I have sat on a few advisory boards or committees. But the only way to get experience as a public official is to get elected. I spent most of my military career as a leader. I’ve also spent many years working in management in various fields.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I am currently attending the meetings in person. I have watched a few meetings online as well.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
I do think they are important. I trust what I see in print over what I receive over the web. It is where you get a local perspective.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lead?
The top three needs are affordable housing, capitalizing on all the potential the Lab and Dakota Gold Corp are presenting us, and getting bodies to our main street businesses. We need to look at what can be done to draw families to the community.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I have a few ideas, but I want to be open minded and seek out opinions on all these issues as well as others. One person will not solve any of the problems on their own. It will take a team and time. We weigh all the options available and make the best decisions we can.
What do you believe is working for Lead and how will you retain that progression?
The community is digging itself out of a hole. Lead is slowly coming back to life again due to gains on many fronts. I believe we need to nurture our sense of community through more group activities. We need to find ways to encourage visitors and locals to spend their time and money in our community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am always learning and absorbing what’s happening around me. Some of that could be from my time in military service or my 11 years in the fire service. If you see me standing with my arms crossed staring at something…I am trying to figure out how things could work together in the future. I am always thinking.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Lead?
Absolutely not
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
No, If someone doesn’t want to read a book then that’s ok. Books are either history, works of art, or opinions. A lot of time goes into those, and they should not be treated as trash. We need history lessons, so we don’t repeat these problems. If you don’t want to know the information, then don’t read it.
In recent years, the sales tax collection in Lead has increased significantly. What is the best way to use that money?
That money is being spent updating infrastructure and equipment. What needs to be understood is that an extra sales tax is coming at us due in large part to inflation on retail goods and fuel. Inflation should not continue at such an unprecedented rate. We are not likely collecting more sales tax after you take inflation into account. If it does happen again then the money will be spent where it is most needed.
What can the city do to support business growth and development in Lead?
Help with advertising and work with potential businesses on finding locations that fit their needs. I have some other ideas that need further development before I say anything.
What do you believe the city should do to address the housing shortage in Lead?
There really is no short-term solution. Apartments are being remolded and plans are in the works for more. Lead needs to push ahead with Thad Fullers (RIP) development plans. Then look to where else we can push services too. Lead is developing a new comprehensive plan, and everyone should supply their input. Stop at City Hall or the Library to pick up a survey.
Steven Stewart
Name and what do you do for a living?
Steven Stewart “Stu”. I’m retired after 40 years with Northwestern Bell, Mountain Bell, US West, Qwest and CenturyLink communications.
What motivated you to run for this office?
My wife Laura and I moved here 5 years ago. The support we received from the residents and previous mayor and commissioners were instrumental in running for my first term. I believe the best way to give back to the community is to get involved.
Why do you think you are best qualified for this position?
I have completed one term of city government as a commissioner. I have always made myself available to the citizens of Lead, its employees and fellow commissioners to effectively address concerns, and to effectuate positive change.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I’m currently a Lead City Commissioner and I’m on the Lead Fire Protection District Tax Board as secretary. I was also an Executive board member for our local CWA union in Fort Collins, Colorado.
How many city commission meetings have you attended within the last and during your candidacy?
58 attended meetings, 7 excused meetings and 7 telephone/video meetings.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Yes, this form of media is important to individuals that might not have internet access to read local, regional or national news and to read about upcoming local events.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lead
These are in no particular order.
Infrastructure – water, sewer and streets.
Affordable housing.
Growth.
Infrastructure: Continue to work with our public works department to ensure we address the oldest and most troublesome areas of Lead.
Affordable housing: There is very limited affordable housing opportunities in Lead, either for purchase or as rental properties, which results in the workforce moving to other, more affordable locations. there is a finite amount of flat land within the city limits to build cost effective apartments, multiuse buildings, etc. Nonetheless, I feel we must continue to explore the feasibility of new construction.
Growth: To encourage new businesses to locate here.
What do you believe is working for Lead and how will you retain the progression?
In talking with visitors that I’ve meet here in town the one thing they always say is “You have the friendliest town and everyone is so nice here”. This is such a pleasure to hear.
Our Historic Preservation Commission has been striving to organize functions and presentations that emphasize Lead’s historic and cultural past. A city that provides historic interest generally attracts more visitors.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My greatest pleasure is to involve myself in as many local functions as possible. I was the pickle man at the Black Hills Renaissance Fair here in Lead last year and plan on doing it again this year. On Labor Day weekend we hold our Annual Lead Luge event on Alert Street with all safety precautions in place. This event draws attendees from all over the city.
I tend to talk too much, but I do consider myself approachable and a decent listener.
My wife and I have 5 adult children and 7 grandchildren.
Recent discussions by local governments throughout the country, including South Dakota, have banned books in public and school libraries that contain certain topics. Are there any books you would like to see censored or removed from libraries in Lead?
To me this question is very vague. Generally speaking, I am not an advocate of censorship.
Are there any circumstances in which you would support removing a book from a public or school library? Please be specific.
No. Generally speaking, I am not an advocate of censorship.
In recent years, the sales tax collection in Lead has increased significantly. What is the best way to use that money?
In a way that benefits the city and all of its residents not just the few. This could be in the parks department or city sponsored activities. The city purchased a new tent for activities at Manuel Park. Any available non-designated funds should be allocated to embracing our history to make this a destination town.
What can the city do to support business growth and development in Lead?
The city needs to be more proactive in vacating various parcels in town that deter businesses and property owners from moving forward with their business plans. Such delays cost the property owners time, money, and lost income.
What do you believe the city should do to address the housing shortage in Lead?
This question piggybacks on the top three important items that were addressed above. The inventory of available flat land within the city limits puts us in a tight spot. Along with the higher interest rates, and rise in constructions costs, the concept of new housing is becoming more out of reach. As previously stated however, we need to take a hard look at how we can still make new construction work.
