Lead city administrator quits

LEAD — The Lead City Administrator quit his job on Friday.
Dan Blakeman, who was hired for the position in June, turned in his keys to City Hall and left the position on Friday. Mayor Ron Everett said Blakeman had previously submitted a resignation that would take effect at the end of the year. Everett did not report the reason for Blakeman’s abrupt exit, citing personnel confidentiality. But city commissioners met in executive session Monday evening to discuss the matter and to craft a job description. The city intends to immediately begin advertising the job on Indeed.com, which lists jobs from across the nation and helps connect applicants to employers.
Blakeman was hired to replace former city administrator Mike Stahl, who announced last December that he would retire in June after 14 years of service to the city. The city searched for nearly six months before filling the administrator position.
While the city seeks to find qualified candidates, Everett said city department heads and elected officials will handle business as usual. City Commissioner Roger Thomas asked Everett to consider posting the job “in-house” for five days, before advertising for the position, in order to give current employees the chance to apply. However, Everett said city employees will have the same opportunity to apply for the position as anyone else.
“If there are employees who wish to apply you are more than welcome,” Everett said. “We will treat you like everybody else.”
Blakeman came to Lead from Pine Haven, Wyo.
