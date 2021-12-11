Lead citizens demand transparency, get answers in meeting with Fermilab officials

LEAD — Frustration about a lack of transparency and failure to effectively convey important information to the public was the general consensus among many residents who met with Fermilab officials Wednesday afternoon.
Simon Pollard, ESH coordinator for Fermilab originally worked with local citizen Jade McGrane to schedule a meeting with her and others who had unanswered questions from Monday’s city commission meeting.
Those citizens included McGrane, Jamie Gilcrease, Dustin Heupel, and this Wendy Pitlick who lives adjacent to the Open Cut. McGrane helped to coordinate the meeting, but when Fermilab officials discovered Pitlick as a member of the press, they asked for her to not attend, as they are not authorized to speak to the press. The project to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Experiment is a Department of Energy project, and the Department of Energy has strict policies that govern press interaction. With a full understanding of this policy, and confident that the Fermilab officials would cooperate and answer her questions about the issue, Pitlick did not attend the meeting, but chose to express her concerns as an affected resident in a conversation with Project Manager Patrick Weber. Additionally, text messages between Pollard and McGrane seemed to imply that the meeting would not happen if Pitlick was present, so Pitlick opted to stay away in order to give residents the opportunity to meet with Fermilab officials.
“We were hoping to address citizen concerns with you in a face-to-face meeting,” Pollard wrote. “Would you still be willing to meet, understanding that Wendy could not be included at this time?”
But interest in the meeting that was only intended to be with three people quickly escalated as social media posts went out, private messages were sent, and residents began calling their neighbors. Overall, there were about 14 people at the meeting with five representatives from Fermilab.
Former City Commissioner Don Mack said he was notified about the meeting with a text from a friend and from social media posts. He attended to listen and learn about the problem, but said he left with a sour taste in his mouth.
“First off, it was verified that they’ve had a problem since they turned the conveyor on,” Mack said. “So, as long as this has been running, they admitted there has been a problem and the fact that this has not been disseminated to the public or to the city authorities, it gives me two feelings. One, they don’t think it’s a big deal, or two, they’re trying to hide something. Or, I could say three, they’re just not cognizant of what they’re doing to our small little town. They took a beating at the meeting. This was just a little more than a dozen people who live in the general area for the most part. But if this was a town meeting in the gymnasium at the high school, or something like that, it would have been uglier than it was.”
Pam Millard said she heard about the meeting from social media messages and emails that concerned citizens sent to her. Millard, who worked at Homestake for 17 years and at the Sanford Lab for 11 years, before retiring more than a year ago, said she was appalled about the reasons for not inviting the media to the meeting. Additionally, she said Fermilab officials admitted to failing to disseminate information about the tackifier they are using to mitigate the dust issue.
“I asked why is the media being asked to not attend this meeting,” she said. “He (Pollard) jumped right on it and said we have to go by the Department of Energy rules and we don’t have anyone from Fermilab who is authorized to speak. I said, why are you even having this meeting if you don’t have the ability to speak?
“The other thing I was concerned about is I asked if they had put out information about chemicals being used in the Open Cut. They said no, they had not,” Millard continued. “That was a mistake on their part. I watch the website. I watch their social media and the media. Nowhere did they ever say they were using a chemical in the Open Cut to prevent this dust, until it was said by Patrick at that city commission meeting Monday night. This was the first time anybody has ever said anything about chemicals, and that concerns me.”
Millard, McGrane, Heupel and several other meeting attendees went on to relay afterward that Fermilab officials explained the tackifier breaks down into a sugar carbohydrate, and extensive environmental studies have proven it to be safe. Heupel said Fermilab officials distributed information sheets about the tackifier, which is called Nalco EG2600, were very open about its contents, and that it will have no effect on personal health or the environment.
Millard said she wishes they would have been that forthcoming from the beginning, and all through their operations process.
“The chemical they’re using is going to be OK,” she said. “But they did not share that with the general public. This is the first time anybody has ever said anything about chemicals, and that concerns me. We freak out when there’s a chemical. We have cyanide going down our creeks. We’ve lived it. There has been little to no communication to the local people about what is going on in their town.”
In recordings of the meeting obtained by this reporter, multiple attendees expressed their support for the lab project, but asked Fermilab officials to be more forthcoming with information about their operation. Some ideas that were given included regular social media posts acknowledging the dust, a monthly newsletter, notices or stories in the local newspaper, and posts on the website.
“I’m glad this is happening, but the timing is very odd for anyone who works and acknowledging that is important,” said Cary Thrall about the 2 p.m. Wednesday meeting that she heard about from talking to people after Monday’s city commission meeting. “Offering other ways to get information to people is going to be necessary. How will you repair the damage done because when you break trust in a relationship, you have to fix that and it takes time.”
Fermilab officials expressed that they intend to send letters to Lead residents to address the issues discussed at the meeting, as well as possibly hold another town hall meeting for concerned citizens.
Following the meeting, Thrall said she feels like her questions were addressed, and she feels confident that Fermilab officials are working toward a solution. She also said she is thankful for the Lead residents who took time to express their concerns.
“I felt like a lot of really great questions were raised,” she said. “I also felt that they were held accountable. I think they realized that we are happy the lab is here, and the work is being done here and that’s cool. I think everybody was pretty clear in saying things like that, but also raising questions to let them know they’re accountable to us. This is our community. They need to take care of us, inform us, and make sure they’re looking for long term solutions ahead of time instead of retroactively. One of the questions was how could his even have become an issue, given the fact that they have the expertise, knowledge and resources. I found that to be quite on point.
“I think they really were listening to what we were saying,” Thrall continued. “I felt heard, and we gave them ideas for how to move forward more proactively, and I do think they will listen.”
District 31 Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, who also expressed concern that the media was not present at the meeting, said she attended to try and learn about the issue, and she left confident that the Fermilab officials are diligently working to fix it. “Going into the meeting the only information I knew about was really from reading the stories you had published in the Black Hills Pioneer,” she said. “This is a very, very serious problem. I felt the individuals who were there and described what was happening in their neighborhood have a legitimate complaint. There were five men there from Fermilab and they were very concerned. They are doing their best to try and solve it and as long as everyone keeps the pressure on, I’m sure the problem will get fixed.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.