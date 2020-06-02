LEAD — Several businesses and individuals who have worked hard to improve Lead and make it a quality place to live, work and visit were recently honored with the annual Lead Area Chamber of Commerce awards.
While the awards are usually presented during the annual chamber banquet, which was originally scheduled for May 21, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a more quiet recognition in the monthly Chamber newsletter. Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce said she hopes to recognize the award winners publicly at the banquet that could be rescheduled for September. But in the meantime, she said Jerry Apa, Dave Scherer, the Golden Hills Lodge, Miner’s Tin Cup, the Handley Recreation Center, and Daniel Ward of Danny’s Plumbing Services deserved to be recognized on schedule.
“There isn’t that much good news going on,” Ward said. “This is good news, and I wanted to share good news.”
This year’s coveted Thomas J. Grier award was presented to Apa for his nearly 48 years of service to Lead as a business owner and public servant. The award is presented to an individual who has worked tirelessly in community service and volunteerism to improve Lead. The former mayor of Lead moved here in 1973, and he operated the Silver Star Lounge for 28 years. In addition to his tenure as mayor from 2013-2016, Apa has also served as a Lawrence County Commissioner, and has represented District 31 in the state House of Representatives and the Senate. He has also served on the finance council for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, on the Lead-Deadwood Hospital Board, on the Lead Fire Protection District, and was an original member of the board for the First Inter-state Bank’s Lead-Deadwood Community Fund.
Apa said he has always loved people, and he credited the people as being the best part of the town. “I have received so much support and encouragement from the people and communities of Lead, Deadwood, and Lawrence County the past 48 years,” he said. “I can’t express in words how grateful and happy I am to have lived and worked, with my family, in the beautiful Black Hills.”
When the owners of Miner’s Tin Cup opened their doors on Lead’s Main Street they wanted to offer an assortment of artwork, used books, and other interesting gift ideas. In their first year of business in Lead, their fellow Chamber members voted to honor them with the Miles Beyond Ordinary award that is reserved for a business that has shown grit, courage and innovation. In the recognition, Ward wrote, “They have been not only a wonderful addition to Lead with their artsy, eclectic collection of art and used books, but also supportive and creative in their events and of all the town’s activities. We are pleased to welcome Amy to town full time now that she’s retired from teaching, and look forward to seeing them again soon when they move here permanently from Iowa.”
This year’s Lead the Way award was presented to Golden Hills Lodge new owner Raj Patel, of KMI Management for the investment he is making in the hotel that has been a mainstay in Lead. The award is presented to a business that has made a significant investment in Lead. While the hotel has been closed for the last year, owners have been busy fixing and renovating the space into a first-class facility that will eventually bear the name of a major hotel chain. Though owners originally planned to open this summer, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that back to 2021.
“We are thrilled to see the finished hotel, and to have people invest in our town and recognize they’re part of the community,” Ward wrote in her newsletter.
When the chamber was discerning whether to continue hosting the Lead Live monthly summer festival, citing depleting financial resources for the event, board members from the Handley Center stepped up to take over the event. That’s why this year’s Business/Organization Member of the Year Award was presented to the Handley Center. While the pandemic cancelled Lead Live events through July, Handley Center volunteers remain committed to continuing the event when it is safe to do so, as well as to serving the Lead community with other recreation opportunities.
“The Handley Recreation Center adds so much to Lead,” Ward said. “From planning the Mile High Basketball Tournament, to running the 24-hour gym, housing the Boys & Girls Club, hosting skate nights throughout the year, helping groups who need a non-profit status, helping with the Gold Camp Jubilee Days, and taking care of the community garden project. It’s a lot of work to make all these things happen, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by your community. We appreciate all that you do to make Lead awesome.”
Honored for his involvement with the Historic Homestake Opera House community theater, and specifically offerings for youth through the children’s plays, Dave Scherer was presented with the Phoebe Hearst award.
Ward said, “for Dave, community theater embodies the spirit of providing an opportunity for anyone to belong — a place to learn, imagine, find adventure and be inspired in the company of others.”
The final Chamber award this year was presented to Daniel Ward, of Danny’s Plumbing Service, as the Chamber Champion of the Year. Daniel, who is married to Chamber executive director Sierra Ward, addressed possible claims of conflict of interest regarding his receipt of this award right away in his comments. “Sierra thinks it might look unfair for her husband to win this award, but I’ve been a big champion of the chamber long before she was working there,” he said. “I’ve told so many people about how awesome it’s been for my business, and how much I think it can help theirs.”
Members of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce nominate and vote for recipients of the annual awards. Winners receive a plaque and recognition at the annual Lead Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
