Lead Chamber director done at noon today

LEAD — Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, announced that her last day at the post will be today.
Originally, when Ward submitted her resignation in September, she planned to stay in her position until Nov. 24, in hopes that she would be able to train her successor. But board members received notice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that Ward’s resignation would be effective at noon the next day.
In an earlier interview, Ward cited her desire to spend more time with her family and pursue other interests as her reason for leaving.
Ward is the third employee to leave the chamber and visitor’s center this month. Her departure coincides with Chamber Outreach and Events Director Christine Allen’s resignation, which is effective Friday. Allen had originally applied for the executive director’s position after Ward resigned. She later withdrew that application and announced her own resignation Oct. 15, after accepting the job as development director at the Homestake Opera House.
Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Leigha Patterson also left her position earlier this month to pursue another business venture. Patterson’s exit had been planned long before Ward announced her resignation.
The three employees are the only paid leadership positions for the two organizations that are run by a single board of directors comprised of seven volunteers and two ex-officio members. Going into the winter season the only other employees include a gift shop manager for the visitor’s center, and one gift shop attendant.
Following Ward’s announcement on Wednesday, Board President Marsha Nichols said the gift shop manager and attendant will remain at the visitor’s center to continue operations.
“Sierra informed us at 4:30 this afternoon that she would be done at noon tomorrow, so we will continue to search for an executive director until we find the right person,” Nichols said. “We will operate the visitor’s center with the staff we have now. The chamber will find a new person to operate the chamber of commerce and we will move forward. We absolutely wish Sierra the very best.”
Although one board manages both organizations, they are two separated entities. The three staff members who have left the chamber were shared employees with the visitor center. The two remaining visitor center employees are solely employed by the visitor center.
The combining of the organizations’’ resources occurred in 2019.
Though Ward said her decision to resign is personal, and she is not dissatisfied with the organization, she moved her timeline up because of frustrations with the board’s inability to hire a replacement. A general lack of communication between board members and staff, she said, is a key reason for the delayed hiring.
“In this climate for employers and employees the best thing you can do as an employer is keep your staff,” Ward said. “The Department of Labor says the best thing you can do is find a way to keep your staff. Do not let them leave. And they let us all leave. They never talked to us. They never tried to find out why we were all leaving. Even though they are legitimate things we are leaving for. They don’t know that because they have never asked. This is a problem everybody is facing, and it’s not a problem that is going to get better.”
But Nichols said both Ward and Allen were very clear about their reasons for leaving.
“I regret that she feels that way, but she was pretty clear in her statement about why she is leaving, and so was Christine,” Nichols said. “We’ve had good communication.”
In a previous interview that focused on the recent turnover and the board’s difficulty in securing an executive director before Ward’s planned departure in November, Nichols remained optimistic about the process. Still, she said in a job market filled with hiring woes the task has not been easy.
“This is a rough time for hiring across the board,” Nichols said. “We didn’t expect to be flooded with applications. That’s just kind of the nature of what is going on in our country right now with hiring help. We want to find the right person for sure, and we are looking at each individual resume as they come in.”
On Wednesday Nichols said the board has received a few applications for the executive director positions, but that they will take their time with the hiring process to ensure the right candidate is offered the job.
“We would like to have the right person in place as soon as possible,” she said. “But hiring all over the country is of course challenging right now.”
Ward’s position was part-time and split between the two organizations. Allen and Patterson’s positions were both full time, but split between the chamber and visitor’s center. Nichols said the Chamber and visitor’s center board is searching for only one full time executive director. Advertisements for the position have been posted on the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce website, the Black Hills State University job postings board, on hiring website indeed.com, and on Chambers of Commerce message boards around the country. Nichols said the posting does not include a deadline for applications, since the board wants to make sure to hire the right person for the job.
This is not the first time the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce has not had an executive director. When Ward stepped into her position in 2018, the position had been vacant for several months. As a result, Ward has previously stated that the financial state of the chamber was dire and the organization ended 2019 in the “red.” Since then, Ward worked with other leaders from within the Chamber to increase memberships and sponsorship dollars to sustain and even expand operations. Additionally, in October of 2019 Ward assumed responsibilities as the executive director for the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, when the board opted to restructure and run both organizations with a single director.
Ward said whoever steps into the executive director’s shoes will have a big job, running the two separate organizations.
“The chamber is such that you really have to pass on the knowledge that you have,” she said. “I can write notes and notes all day long, but at the end of the day it’s not a corporate job and it involves so many different aspects. If there is no one to train, then it is even harder. But it’s not impossible.”
Allen said it is an exciting time to work for the chamber. But when the job at the opera house opened up her heart pulled her to the facility that helped her get to know and love Lead when she first moved here. Allen made sure to point out that her decision to leave the Chamber and visitor’s center was not because she was dissatisfied with her job or the organizations.
“This has nothing to do with the chamber,” she said. “The opera house is a cool place. It’s like a romantic pull, almost. Who doesn’t want to be part of the opera house story?”
At the same time, Allen said she hopes the next executive director at the chamber and visitor’s center is ready to ride an exciting wave.
“We’re looking for an executive director who has a passion for this area and who wants to ride this wave that Lead is on,” she said. “It is huge and exciting. I hope that whoever gets the chamber director job keeps pushing through with all of this progress that has been made.”
Nichols said she remains confident that the right person for the job will come forward.
“This is just a transition time,” she said. “We’ll bring in a replacement when we find the right person.”
