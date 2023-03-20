LEAD — Celebrating Lead’s growth and those who build successful community was the focus of the night during the annual Lead Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, Thursday.
The theme was “Gold at the End of the Rainbow,” as members, affiliates, sponsors, and community volunteers gathered at the Dakota Gold Roundhouse to enjoy dinner by Cheyenne Crossing Catering, socialize and present awards. Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director explained that this year has been one of transition, as the chamber divested itself of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center and began to take a new direction.
“We are going to be a resource, cheerleader, educator, and facilitator for Lead and its businesses,” Patterson said. “We’ve been working hard to separate the difference between the chamber and how we support our member businesses, but also re-establish Visit Lead and how we market the town as a whole.”
In 2022, Patterson said visitors flocked to Lead as the visitor’s center and the Black Hills Mining Museum hosted numerous bus tours of tourists who chose to stay in Lead. Special events also drew thousands to Lead, with 1,500 participants during Winterfest, 3,000 for the Black Hills Renaissance Festival, and more than 2,500 visitors for the Gold Camp Jubilee Fourth of July celebration.
Memberships for the chamber also grew significantly this year. Patterson reported that the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce has members in Lead, Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Sioux Falls, Deadwood, and Central City. The end of 2022 saw 235 member businesses, and already in 2023 that number has grown to 246. Patterson explained that the chamber hopes to grow by about 25 members per year. Member retention rates were at 90 percent in 2022, and this year the goal is 95%.
Patterson credited newly hired Assistant Director Sarah Canida for much of the member retention, as Canida has been working hard to visit and help promote Chamber members. Canida’s efforts have resulted in the Chamber’s social media engagement growing by more than 100 percent, with 311 followers, 38,135 reactions, and 34,272 over the last 90 days.
“We look forward to 2023 with invigoration, integrity and hope,” Patterson said. “A strategic plan is in the works. Member outreach is a primary focus. We’re working on Build Lead, which will benefit business development in Lead and we have a new marketing plan in place. So much is happening and I am grateful that all of you are here tonight to be part of it.”
The highlight of the banquet included the presentation of Lead’s annual awards. The Thomas J. Grier Award, which is given to an individual who has demonstrated a positive impact on Lead through volunteering or community services, was presented to Christine Allen of the Homestake Opera House. Nick Bennett, owner of Dakota Shivers and Gnarly Pine Makerspace was recognized with the Lead the Way award, which is presented to an individual or business who has made a significant investment in Lead. The Rustic Nook Bakery owners Patterson and Karen Linn were honored with the Miles Beyond Ordinary award, which is presented to a new business that shows grit, courage and innovation in starting. Peggy Norris and Cindy Sternhagen shared the Phoebe Hearst Education Award, which is given to an individual who shows excellence in education and who is an inspiration for those they serve.
This year’s Business or Organization of the Year award went to Cheyenne Crossing. In accepting the award, owner Dave Brueckner revealed that the restaurant, which was destroyed by fire in October, is scheduled to open again at the end of April.
This year’s Chamber Champion of the Year award, which is presented to an entity that has gone above and beyond to promote the Chamber and its mission, was presented to Thyssen Mining. Erin Morgan accepted the award on behalf of Thyssen’s 150 miners and other staffers, who work in the community every day. Morgan said the company has given millions of dollars to the local community, and several of its employees have relocated their families here because they love the town.
Patterson also gave credit to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce board members for their volunteerism in helping to make Lead’s special events successful, and in restructuring the organization. This year Ursula Ward and Cary Thrall will join current board of directors Greg Hershman, Lori Frederick, Shelly Rose, Kathy Dolan, Shad Brown and Marsha Nichols.
Annual sponsors have also made the Lead Chamber of Commerce operations and events successful. This year’s major sponsors include Thyssen Mining, the city of Lead, Black Hills Energy, Coeur Wharf, Homestake Mining Company, Lynn’s Dakotamart, Agnico Eagle, Haugo Braodcasting, Dakota Gold Corp., and Barsto Precision Machine.
