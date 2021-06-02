Lead celebrates more than $100K in grant funds for skatepark project

LEAD — An effort to raise funds to build a constant-movement skatepark in Lead has been met with great success, with more than $170,000 in donations so far.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl reported that much of that funding comes from Coeur Wharf Mine, which donated $50,000 to the project, and the Coeur-Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund, which gave an additional $50,000.
The new donations are added to initial funding of $39,000, from Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture, which prompted the original discussion about the new skatepark. The Kiewit donation is part of an agreement the company had with the city for using its land in and around the skatepark and basketball courts as lay-down space when crews were building the conveyor belt. Other contributions include a planned $25,000 in funding from the city of Lead, an in-kind donation from the city of $7,500 in labor for taking fences down and moving equipment, $500 from the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, and another $500 from the Walt Green Foundation. Overall Stahl reported the city has $172,500 in donations for a project that is estimated to cost between $250,000 to $325,000.
“This is good stuff,” Stahl said. “I want that skatepark really bad.”
Earlier this year, Stahl said he had hopes to raise funds and build the new skatepark by this Fall. However, last week he cautioned that due to fundraising efforts and construction bid timing, the project may be moved to 2022. City officials are working with a group of volunteers to raise money for the skatepark. Once the fundraising is complete, the city plans to let bids out and contract with a company that specializes in building skateparks that allow constant movement. Unlike the city’s current skatepark of metal ramps and rail slides, which has fallen into disrepair and was constructed using donated materials, the new skatepark is planned with curved concrete features that allow skaters to move constantly around the park.
