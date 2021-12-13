Santa stayed at the Homestake Opera House to take free pictures with the kids at the Lead Volunteer Fire Department's Santa Bash event, Saturday.
Members of the Lead High School band played Christmas carols in the Homestake Opera House theater for the Santa Bash event, Saturday.
Violinist Kelsey Miller provided music for the Santa Bash event.
Pioneer photos by Wendy Pitlick
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.