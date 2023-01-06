bhp news.jpg
LEAD — The city of Lead is in a good position to pay off even more debt, Commissioner Roger Thomas said Tuesday.

During his report to the commission, Thomas said the city has an opportunity to pay off a $214,500 loan, with money coming from usage fees and about $83,000 coming from the city’s Development Reserve Fund that was set aside for extra, unbudgeted sales tax receipts. The loan was used to pay for new water meters a few years ago.

