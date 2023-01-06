LEAD — The city of Lead is in a good position to pay off even more debt, Commissioner Roger Thomas said Tuesday.
During his report to the commission, Thomas said the city has an opportunity to pay off a $214,500 loan, with money coming from usage fees and about $83,000 coming from the city’s Development Reserve Fund that was set aside for extra, unbudgeted sales tax receipts. The loan was used to pay for new water meters a few years ago.
Lead City Finance Officer Billie Jo McGruder said the loan came from the state of South Dakota, and the city must formally request to pay the debt off early. Thomas said if the state allows the city to pay off the loan early, Lead will save about $16,664 in interest.
In recent years the city has been able to use sales tax windfalls to pay off more than a half million dollars in debt, as well as pay for special projects such as the city skatepark. Two years ago the city established a Development Reserve Fund as a placeholder fund in the budget for sales tax receipts that exceeded the city’s budgeted amounts. Third quarter sales tax receipts for 2022 showed that the city brought in more than $1.5 million in sales taxes, a full $300,000 more than it had budgeted. Those funds were set aside for future special projects, to pay off city debt and take care of any other unexpected expenses that may arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.