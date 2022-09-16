LEAD — A tax incentive that encourages development within the city of Lead is changing slightly.
For many years, the city has maintained a tax incentive for property owners who made more than $5,000 of improvements on their property to pay 20% of property taxes the first year, 40% the second year, 60% the third year, 80% the fourth year, and 100% of property taxes for the fifth year after building.
However, Mayor Ron Everett said changes in state law have required the city to stretch that incentive out a little more. Under the new incentive, new structures with a certain value will be taxed at 25% of their value for the first two years, 50% of the value for the third and fourth years, 75% of their value for the fifth and sixth year, and 100% of the value for the seventh year.
The incentive is available for any new commercial building or addition that contains four or more units, with a value of $30,000 or more; any new affordable housing structure with four or more units with a monthly rental rate that doesn’t exceed 60% of the state’s area median income and has a value of $30,000 or more; and any new residential structure of addition with a value of $5,000 or more.
Currently, Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher said there are 32 projects in the city that qualify for this discretionary tax, with about $1 million in value.
