Lead Beautification looking for volunteers

LEAD — Members of the Lead Beautification Committee are looking for more volunteers who want to spread cheer by sprucing up the town and making it look more beautiful.
Linda Phillips, a member of the committee said volunteers will gather to help plant city flower beds Thursday and Friday. This year the committee plans to plant about 140 flats of flowers in 22 different locations throughout town, including in city parks, ore cars, and neighborhood gardens. Additionally, she said the city parks department helps to hang 76 flower baskets along Main Street. The city also helps maintain the flower beds.
“The volunteers of the Lead Beautification Committee have been planting flowers to brighten our city since 1986,” she said. “An important factor for growth in our city is the beautifying of our community. Our attractive community can bring cheer to our visitors and locals who often use these flower landscapes as a backdrop for photo opportunities.”
For more information about the Lead Beautification Committee or to volunteer, please call Phillips at (605) 717-0195.
