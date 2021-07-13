Lead bands together to help fire victims

LEAD — Efforts to help those who lost everything they own in the fire on Stone Street Saturday are ramping up, as the victims stay in temporary housing to try and figure out what they will do next.
Richard Smith, executive director for the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota said there were eight people from five families who were displaced after a major fire that started in the lower level of the apartment building at 104 South Stone St. The Red Cross helped the families with a debit card that was loaded with enough to pay for their immediate needs. But the greatest need, he said, is getting the people another place to live.
“We are trying to help families find rentals,” Smith said, adding that a recent housing shortage across the Northern Hills is making the process difficult.
In the meantime, residents in the Lead community have banded together to try and gather clothing and household goods that the victims can use. A donation drive has been organized from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Manuel Brothers Park. Marty Venburg, owner of Big Trout Deli, is also planning a barbecue fundraiser to be tentatively held July 25.
Kaitlin Wilks, who is helping to organize the donation drive, said anyone who is unable to bring items to the park on Thursday can contact her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kaitlin.harvey.75, or call her at 605-545-6521. The group has already secured beds and some dressers for the victims from the Holiday Inn Express in Deadwood and the Deadwood Gulch Resort.
“All of the big stuff, I do have a garage, and I can keep it until they get into their new places,” Wilks said.
Alisha Baudino was one of the fire victims who woke up to the smell of smoke at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I walked around the apartment building and around my apartment, and I couldn’t see it,” she said. “I could smell it. It was burning my eyes. It was burning my throat.”
Baudino, who has lived in the apartments for four years with her son, Tyler Rohn, said she tried to wake her son up. But at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, she said, the last thing he wanted to do was get out of bed.
“Which is completely understandable,” she said of her son’s reluctance to get up. “Thank God for the Thyssen miners across the street. My front door faces their building. After an hour and 15 minutes of walking around and checking things and electrical outlets, and doing what I thought I could to try and figure out where the smoke was coming from, I had gone around the apartment building twice and never saw any smoke. I thought, there’s something wrong. I’m just going to call the fire department. Then the miners yelled ‘There’s a fire! Get out!’ They were all trying to help, which was amazing because if I was the only one there I couldn’t do what they did. They kicked in a woman’s door to get them out. I am very grateful for the Thyssen miners. They made sure that everybody was out and everybody was safe. I turned around to go back in and get my son out. He happened to hear the miners getting everyone. By the time I turned around he was already standing on the sidewalk, unfortunately in his underwear, holding his clothes. That’s all he was able to grab because by the time he rolled over from hearing them his room was already completely engulfed in smoke and he couldn’t turn around to grab his wallet or anything because he already couldn’t breathe.”
Baudino said she had been in the process of packing up her apartment to move to Black Hawk, and all of her belongings were boxed up and ready to go. She hadn’t had the chance to move anything out yet. She is currently staying in an apartment that friends loaned to her until her new place opens up. A Type 1, pump dependent diabetic, Baudino said funds from the Red Cross helped her get the medication and pump that she lost in the fire. In fact, she said she is overwhelmed with all of the community support she has received, and she encouraged people to continue to pray for Mike Larson, who received critical injuries from the fire.
“Thank the miners. They were a great help. Keep Mike in everybody’s prayers. Thank you to everybody — the community, the tourists and everybody who donated a bunch of money to the church,” she said, referring to collections Lead churches took up Sunday morning to help the fire victims. “I don’t have everybody’s names unfortunately. I’ve been saving them in my phone as we go. Everybody has been so very helpful.”
Beth Spalding, had come to the Northern Hills to work in a retail shop at the Fairmont Hotel in Deadwood, and to set up motorcycle apparel shops around the Black Hills and during the Rally, had just moved into her attic apartment June 7. Before moving in, she said she searched for an apartment for more than a month before finding the one on Stone Street. She was just starting to get settled in with a new TV, microwave, silverware and other necessities when the fire happened. Her friend and roommate had just flown in from Turkey to help her work the retail space.
“She’s actually the one who smelled the smoke,” Spalding said. “I was in a dead sleep and the miners started banging on the door to get out. At that point, I was in shock. I threw on sweatpants and a sweatshirt, and I grabbed my backpack with my wallet, drivers license and glasses. When we got downstairs the glass was breaking and the flames were coming out of the bottom left apartment. About that time was when I took my first picture of the man, Michael (Larson), when he came out. I believe he was in shock. He had a black hat that was melted to his face. His face was completely black. He had no shoes on and his feet were white, but he looked like a black man. It looked like something exploded in his face.”
Larson, who was badly burned in the fire, continues to be in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit of Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo., according to reports from his mother, Laurie Kruse. Kruse reports that the family is working on establishing a benefit account for donations to help with expenses. Until the benefit is established, Kruse said donations can be sent to her Venmo account at @Laurie-Kruse-4.
Donation list for fire victims
LEAD — The need is great for eight residents who lost everything they own in a fire that occurred at 104 South Stone St. on Saturday. These are the items that organizers of a donation drive that will be held at Manuel Brothers Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, say are of greatest need.
Dishes
Pots and pans
Dish towels
Silverware
Blankets
Pillows
Lamps
Side tables
3 TV stands
4 couches
1 microwave
Washer and dryer
Litterbox and other cat necessities
Women’s clothing
Shirts, size 2x, large, small
Size 22, 10, 12-14, and 3-5 pants
Size 10, 9, 8.5, 7.5 and 8 shoes
Men’s clothing
Size XL, 2XL and 3XL shirts
Size 38/32 pants
Size XL sport shorts
Size 11.5 and 13 wide shoes
