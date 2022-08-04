Lead assesses short-term rental application fee, owners oppose monitoring software

LEAD — Following months of discussion, and a 90-day grace period meant to encourage owners to fill out a required municipal application, Lead City Commissioners have approved an annual fee for short term rentals.

A new resolution assesses a $100 annual application fee for short-term rental owners, and an additional $150 annual fee for those who require a city health inspection, due to being unable to obtain an inspection with the state Department of Health. City officials say the extra money pays for a monitoring software that reports the exact number of short-term rentals within the city limits, how much revenue those rentals produce, and other proprietary information. The fees are also intended to cover extra costs of registering short term rentals with the city and other increased costs related to staff time and law enforcement.

