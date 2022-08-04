Lead assesses short-term rental application fee, owners oppose monitoring software

LEAD — Following months of discussion, and a 90-day grace period meant to encourage owners to fill out a required municipal application, Lead City Commissioners have approved an annual fee for short term rentals.
A new resolution assesses a $100 annual application fee for short-term rental owners, and an additional $150 annual fee for those who require a city health inspection, due to being unable to obtain an inspection with the state Department of Health. City officials say the extra money pays for a monitoring software that reports the exact number of short-term rentals within the city limits, how much revenue those rentals produce, and other proprietary information. The fees are also intended to cover extra costs of registering short term rentals with the city and other increased costs related to staff time and law enforcement.
The fee will be in effect immediately for any short-term rental owner who has not yet filed an application with the city. Before instituting the fee, the city granted a 90-day grace period for free short-term rental applications — charging only if health inspections were required. During that time only 22 property owners registered their businesses. On Monday city officials reported that 64 short-term rental owners had filed applications, as more than 40 had come in over the past two weeks.
According to city ordinance, short-term rental owners who do not register with the city will be fined $100 for every day they are not in compliance with municipal code.
The application fee comes amidst continued opposition to the city’s desire to monitor short-term rentals to determine how many are located within the town, and to ensure that owners follow ordinances regarding parking and garbage collection. Many short-term rental owners accused some city commissioners of rallying residents against the businesses. Others expressed frustration that the city did not reach out to short term rental owners to inquire about how the businesses are operated, before opening it up for public discussion.
“I am very disappointed with how the city handled the STR debate from the beginning,” Katrina Hutchison wrote in a letter to the city. “You caused this to become a circus and turned Lead residents against one another. It was clear one city commissioner was rallying folks to oppose STRs and wanted to ban them (as overheard in conversations.) City Commissioners and leaders should have sat down with those of us that own STRs to discuss the ins and outs of our business.”
Sherri Meidinger, who owns a short-term rental on Main Street in Lead, said she is disappointed that the city has targeted the businesses with monitoring software.
“I feel like it’s government overreach to have that software and it’s an invasion of our privacy,” she said, adding that the city does not have similar monitoring for salons, cash-only restaurants, consulting firms, or other businesses. She also argued that the $100 fee is money that is taken out of regular circulation within the city economy, since short-term rental owners spend money locally.
But city officials say they support short term rentals in town. The move to have them register with an application is only so officials will know exactly how many of those kinds of businesses are located within the city, and to give city employees an opportunity to talk with short-term rental owners about pertinent issues such as parking availability and other related ordinances to their business. Lead Mayor Ron Everett said the city hopes to alleviate past problems, such as parking issue that arise from short-term rental guests bringing in trailers, by simply having conversations with owners about available options during the application process. Before instituting the fee or the application process, the city held meetings throughout the winter — from January through March, in order to gather public input about the matter.
“We’ve had many public meetings about this, and we went over all the reasons,” Everett said at the city commission meeting on Monday. “The main reason we wanted to have an application process is we had no answers for any of these questions. We didn’t know how many we had in town. The main purpose for having this service come in and tell us who is in town is so we know how many we have. We’ve had people tell us that there are anywhere from 200 to 250 vacation rentals in Lead. We don’t know until we have the service tell us. The other big reason is on the application (owners) can sit down with one of the staff and they can point out that your vacation rental is in a place where you are in close proximity to neighbors and you have no parking. If your house can only have one space, then your advertisement should be limited to that. Likewise with trailers. There are places in town that absolutely cannot have a trailer parked or a vehicle parked in the street. It takes up too much property. The ordinance says for a vacation rental it’s not acceptable to park trailers. It’s acceptable to unload what is in that trailer. If the vacation rental is in a place where you have a trailer, you will be given a special permit for that trailer. That is on the application, and those discussion should take place. As far as the (monitoring) service, in my mind it will never be used to point out individuals. All of the information we gather will be so we can generally know we have ‘X’ number of vacation rentals with ‘X’ number of occupancy, and they charge X number. That gives us a revenue number that says ‘yes, they are very valuable for our economic engine.’”
Everett continued to stress that the city does not intend to limit short term rentals. Rather, he said having this information will allow the city to work with property owners, and will help identify the economic impact of having short-term rentals within the city.
“I appreciate every last one of you,” Everett told a room full of short-term rental owners. “I can tell you that the city will not use the information to come back at you. We will use it to help you understand what is going on. We’re just trying to get a better handle on the whole situation.”
