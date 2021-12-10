Lead approves tablet purchases for commissioners

LEAD — The city of Lead will purchase individual tablet computers for city commissioners to use for conducting official business.
Following discussion about whether the tablets are a necessary expense, commissioners voted 4-1 to spend a total of $4,186.38 to purchase six of the tablets and related hardware. Mayor Ron Everett was the sole dissenting vote.
Commissioner Steve Stewart, who brought the proposal to the commission, said the tablets will contain all paperwork and necessary communication for city business, making it easier for elected officials. Currently, city commissioners use their personal devices such as cell phones, home computers and laptops, and paper copies to conduct city business. The tablets would not only make it possible for commissioners to attend meetings electronically when they’re out of town, but commissioners would have access to all city digital files.
Additionally, Stewart said since city business will be contained on the tablets it would be easier for elected officials to pass the baton when new commissioners are elected.
Commissioner Kayla Klein questioned whether the purchase would be unnecessary, since many commissioners already have devices that they prefer to use. Additionally, she said commissioners have access to city email accounts without the use of the tablet.
“I’m up in the air on this one,” she said.
But Commissioner Colin Greenfield said in his five years on the commission, he can fill multiple filing cabinets with the amount of paperwork he has received for city business.
“For everything I do outside of commission work it is more computer based,” he said.
Lead City Finance Officer Billie Jo DeRudder cautioned the commission that the city has a contract with a company to maintain city machines, and the purchase of six new tablets would add to the cost of that contract.
The $4,180 overall cost includes $628.80 for six tablets, $35.99 each for stylus pens, and $32.94 each for tablet covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.