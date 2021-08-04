Lead approves Rally open container permit

LEAD — Open containers will be allowed on both sides of Lead’s Main Street during the Rally.
On Monday the Lead City Commission approved an open container request from the Lead Rally Committee, which would extend from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to Dakota Shivers, on both sides of Main Street. The open container allows patrons to carry alcoholic beverages in a plastic container or a can, on the public street.
The permit is effective for the duration of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, from Aug. 6-15, from noon until midnight.
During discussion, city commissioners acknowledged a previous decision to deny the permit on the south side of Main Street, after some residents expressed concern about it extending to the Black Hills Mining Museum property. But Nick Bennett, owner of Dakota Shivers Brewery, which is also located on the south side of the street, asked the commission to reconsider.
Commissioner Colin Greenfield said he discussed the matter with concerned citizens, and expressed that the open container permit only applies to the public street. Individual businesses and attractions have the right to refuse access inside properties for people who are carrying alcoholic beverages.
Lead Police Chief John Wainman said he does not have a problem with the permit.
“Open container has never been an issue up here,” he said. “I see it as a non-issue for both sides, really.”
In addition to the permit for the Rally event, the Lead City Commission also approved an open container permit for the Lead Arts and Antique Row group. The approval will allow open containers from the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center to Dakota Shivers Brewery, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month. The approval is for every month through December.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.