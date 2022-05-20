Lead approves malt beverage licenses

LEAD — Lead City Commissioners approved malt beverage licenses for 14 local businesses on Monday.
The licenses allow businesses to serve beer and to sell packaged beer at their business location. They are good for one year.
Businesses that were approved for malt beverage licenses include Aspire, Miners and Merchants, El Jefe, Common Cents, the Homestake Opera House, Lewies Burgers and Brews, Sled Haus, Roundhouse Liquors, Dakota Shivers Brewery, Stardust Bistro, Town Hall Inn, Explore Fitness and Adventures, Blackstone Lodge, Greenfield Pub, and Golden Hills Lodge.
