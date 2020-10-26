Lead approves first step for affordable housing construction

LEAD — Five parcels of land along Miners Avenue and Green Street will be turned into affordable housing units.
Members of the Lead City Commission approved plats on Oct. 19 that local developer Thad Fuller, of CAI Construction, submitted. Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl told members of the commission that Fuller intends to redevelop that area of town with affordable housing units.
Fuller was unavailable for comment by press time.
Before approving the plats, Commissioner Steve Stewart questioned the condition of city water and sewer lines in that area, which once had existing houses that were torn down in the mid-1990s. Stahl said that the water lines are in good shape, and have been used recently by those who use the community garden in that area. However, he said the city is in the process of examining the condition of the sewer lines. After determining the condition, Stahl said city officials would negotiate a deal with the developer for repairing or replacing them.
“Mr. Fuller wants to do things here, and that’s a great thing by the way he wants to put homes on that hillside,” Stahl said. “His intent is to make them affordable.”
