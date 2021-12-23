Lead approves first medical cannabis license

LEAD — The first medical cannabis license has been approved in Lead.
During a public hearing on Monday, resident Dustin Heupel questioned whether the applicant, Todd Smith, is a South Dakota or city resident, in accordance with the license requirements. Additionally, Commissioner Colin Greenfield asked about whether the dispensary business will be separated from other businesses, according to license requirements.
Mayor Ron Everett reported that Todd Smith is from Deadwood, and the dispensary will be separated from nearby businesses with a separate door. For future applications, Everett suggested that the city change license rules to require a national background check, rather than a check that only covers South Dakota.
Smith will operate From the Hills medical marijuana dispensary at 95 E. Main St. in Lead, which is the Lotus Up Espresso building. In addition to the dispensary, Smith has applied for a license to operate a medical cannabis cultivation facility in Lead. The public hearing for that license is scheduled for Jan. 3.
