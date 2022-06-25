Lead approves $17.5K to rewrite comprehensive plan

LEAD — It’s time for the city of Lead to re-write its comprehensive plan, Gordon Phillips told the city commission on Tuesday.
Phillips, who chairs the Lead Comprehensive Plan committee, asked the city to approve a contract for $17,500, that would have Black Hills Council of Local Governments write the city’s latest comprehensive plan. The last time the city wrote a plan was in 2004, and Phillips said there have been many changes in the community since then that need to be reflected in a new document.
Jenna Snyder, a representative from the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, told commissioners that the process will primarily include hosting public meetings to gather community input about Lead’s direction for the next 10 years. It will also include reviewing the city’s current comprehensive plan to determine what items have not yet been completed. Snyder said the process to write a new plan would not start until next year, which means the city would be able to plan the funds to pay for the contract in its 2023 budget.
“We do look at the old plan,” Snyder said. “If there are things in there that you haven’t gotten to that are still good, obviously we will leave those in there. When we do the action items, it is going to be heavily involved with the community. It’s not just a small group of people making decisions. We want the entire city involved.”
Mayor Ron Everett said there are many items that were included in the 2004 comprehensive plan that have been completed, including a new park, increasing recreation opportunities in town, improved signage around town, and supporting science at the former Homestake mine.
