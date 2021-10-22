Lead announces $130K grant that guarantees new skatepark construction next summer

LEAD — The city of Lead will definitely be building a new skatepark next summer as officials announced a $130,000 grant award that was the last piece of funding needed for the project.
Kayla Klein, who serves as the Parks and Recreation Commissioner, announced the grant award from the Land and Water Conservation Fund during the regular city commission meeting Monday.
Former city administrator Mike Stahl, who has been working with area residents to make plans for a new skatepark, wrote the grant that will be combined with nearly $200,000 in community donations and grants, including a $100,000 contribution from Coeur-Wharf Resources and the Coeur-Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund. Overall, city officials estimate that there will be approximately $380,000 available for the skatepark that will be designed with a “constant movement” concept. Rather than featuring equipment such as half pipes and rails, the new park will be an open pad of curved concrete, with valleys and peaks to facilitate constant movement. The idea for the design was developed by local residents and skatepark users. Stahl facilitated the effort.
“Thank you Mike,” Klein said. “I know you wrote that grant and this is the final piece. Our skatepark will officially be coming our way.”
Lead City Administrator Dan Blakeman told the commission that he asked Stahl to oversee the skatepark project.
“The first thing we will probably do is re-engage the community group and let them know where we are,” Stahl said, adding that he has been in contact with three companies that specialize in designing and building skateparks. Stahl said his goal is to have plans completed by early 2022, in order for construction to start next summer.
In addition to the skatepark, Klein told the commission that she has been working with City Parks Director Jerry Mertesdorf on ways to improve the park shelter and pavilion area at the top of Manuel Brother’s Park.
“It’s not big enough,” she said. “Our tent that costs an astronomical amount of money to replace is going downhill very quickly.”
Klein asked the commission to consider hiring an engineer to develop plans for a structure large enough to shelter community activities with bands, such as Lead Live, Gold Camp Jubilee, and others. Mayor Ron Everett asked Klein and Mertesdorf to obtain a cost estimate for plans from Tallgrass Landscape Architecture of Custer. Stahl reminded the commission that Tallgrass did the design and engineering for the project to renovate Manuel Brothers Park, and therefore could have some valuable insight about building the permanent structure.
“They have a strong anchor in our community,” Stahl said.
