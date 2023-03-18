NORTHERN HILLS — Belle Fourche and Lead will be the focus of television programming that highlights the most interesting and unique aspects of South Dakota’s small towns this spring.
“Dakota Life,” a half hour television series by South Dakota Public Broadcasting, picks small communities from around the state for features about what the residents believe are the most important parts of their town. Within that half hour, producer Brian Gevik packs several different segments that tell the diverse story of the town and all of the people in it. There will be a screening event for the Belle Fourche show at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Belle Fourche Rec. Center. In Lead the screening will be held at 7 p.m., May 2 at the Dakota Gold Roundhouse. The Belle Fourche segment will premier on television April 6 at 7 p.m. while the Lead show will air at the same times on May 4.
“This is important because people who watch the show will learn something about their neighbors in places they might not know well,” Gevik said. “They’re going to understand that every town has a story. People who live in small towns in particular are generally speaking very proud of their communities. They’re working very hard to keep those communities going.”
For the Belle Fourche segment, Gevik said he began meeting with residents last summer to talk about what makes the town tick. Based on those conversations, he said the show will have segments about the Wool Warehouse as the clearinghouse for 20 percent of the nation’s wool fiber, the Cowboy Band, and how the people of the town have adapted and grown in the town over the years.
“The thing that struck me is that the people in Belle Fourche have always found a way to prosper, to get by with the natural resources,” Gevik said. “If you go back to the sugar beet plant and sugar beet farming, the plant that they had there with the flour mill, the proposed ramen noodle plant, bentonite, and looking at the wool warehouse as a transition from all cattle to cattle and sheep. As far as the Cowboy Band, it’s a real point of pride in Belle Fourche. Everybody knows somebody in the Cowboy Band. It’s such a great local tradition and It’s the kind of thing that nobody else has. Nobody has anything like it in South Dakota that I am aware of.”
For the Lead show, Gevik said he visited the town last Fall and then again during Winterfest this year. A large part of the show will focus on Winterfest, and Lead’s people. Other segments will include historic preservation efforts and the Homestake Opera House.
“It’s really about what makes Lead, Lead. What is special about Lead and what do people who live here love about it? When you see an event like Winterfest, where it seems like everybody who lives there comes out at some point during the day for some part of it,” Gevik said.
Gevik added that after speaking with residents Elizabeth Frith, a teacher at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, bike shop owner Matt Ackerman, and local realtor and community volunteer Matt Klein, he got the distinct sense of Lead as a community for families.
“It came down to Lead being the family town and the town with a mining legacy, and the town that had to live through the closure and become something new,” Gevik said. “It’s really about what makes this town so special for the people who live there, and what makes it different, especially from Deadwood.”
Once the shows have premiered on S.D. Public Broadcasting, Gevik said they will also be run at other times throughout the month, and he encouraged viewers to keep an eye on the schedule at sdpb.org. Additionally, he said segments that may not make it into the television show will be broadcast in digital format on social media platforms. One such segment that may be handled that way, he said, is a very interesting piece about Miners and Merchants in Lead.
“Our social media manager is quick to point out that very often those get more viewers than the show does,” he said. “So it’s not a bad place to be.”
