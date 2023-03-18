bhp news.jpg
NORTHERN HILLS — Belle Fourche and Lead will be the focus of television programming that highlights the most interesting and unique aspects of South Dakota’s small towns this spring.

“Dakota Life,” a half hour television series by South Dakota Public Broadcasting, picks small communities from around the state for features about what the residents believe are the most important parts of their town. Within that half hour, producer Brian Gevik packs several different segments that tell the diverse story of the town and all of the people in it. There will be a screening event for the Belle Fourche show at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Belle Fourche Rec. Center. In Lead the screening will be held at 7 p.m., May 2 at the Dakota Gold Roundhouse. The Belle Fourche segment will premier on television April 6 at 7 p.m. while the Lead show will air at the same times on May 4.

