Lead adds 1,050 square feet to ‘premier’ skatepark

LEAD — City officials paved the way to add 1,050 square feet of usable space to the Lead skatepark, on Monday.
Mike Stahl, who has been heading up the effort to build a state-of-the-art skatepark in Lead, told Lead City Commissioners and the mayor that an initial plan for the skatepark called for green space to be located in the middle of the park. However, when project contractors Evergreen Skateparks met with park users, the skaters asked for that green area to be converted into two large “bowls,” that will add more constant movement and usable space to the park. The additional space would add $45,000 in concrete and labor to the project cost.
Stahl told commissioners Monday that he is pursuing grants to pay the extra cost, but he asked the city to commit to paying the extra money up front.
Once the skatepark is completed, Stahl said users and skatepark developers from around the area have said it will be the best in the Black Hills. Commissioner Colin Greenfield, who attended the user meeting with Evergreen, agreed.
“What stuck out the most to me is the skating community that was here said we would have the premier skatepark,” Greenfield said. “They felt that adding this bowl in the center would elevate it by leaps and bounds. Given the opportunity to stand out in a multi-state region, it really puts our city and park in a good position to bring people in.”
“I was there and there were a number of (skate) board people there and they ran into various age ranges,” said Commissioner Steve Stewart, who also attended the user meeting with Evergreen. “The consensus from that group is like a surfer looking for a big wave. They’ve traveled to various states looking at state of the art skateboard parks that are continuous flow.”
“This turns it from being very nice into an elite skate park,” Lead City Administrator John Wainman said about the added bowls.
Commissioner Kayla Klein agreed, adding that bicycles and in-line skates can also be used in the park.
Stahl reminded the commission that the skatepark committee has raised nearly all of the money for the park, with just $25,000 coming from the city budget. The additional $45,000 would make the city’s contribution $70,000 for the $345,000 project.
Commissioners unanimously approved the extra funding.
Evergreen plans to start work on the project the week before Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee celebration, with plans to be finished this summer.
