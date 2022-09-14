Lead 2023 budget includes property tax levy reduction, projected sales tax increase

LEAD — A reduced property tax levy is one of the first things Lead residents will notice about the city’s 2023 budget.
The budget reduces the city of Lead’s mill levy from 8.25 to 6.45 mills for 2022 taxes payable in 2023.
The decrease is the lowest the Lead property tax levy has been in decades. In 2004 the city of Lead mill levy was at 13.33 mills. After that, levies were steadily reduced a little at a time every year. In 2020, mill levies were at 8.4 for taxes payable in 2021, and 8.25 in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022.
The significant decrease can be misleading, though, and property owners should look for their tax bills to be on par with previous years, Robin Lucero of the Lawrence County Auditor’s office said Friday. In Lead, she said valuations increased by $50 million. For 2021 taxes payable in 2022, valuations were at approximately $140 million, while valuations next year are at nearly $190 million.
“Because of that increase their value is more so they can apply a lessor mill levy to still get their budget that they need,” Lucero said.
Lead City Administrator John Wainman said lowering the mill levy should make property owners’ taxes on par with previous years.
“With valuations going up so much it gave us a lot of flexibility with this year’s budget,” Wainman said. “By lowering the mill levy, the homeowners’ out of pocket costs for taxes should be similar to what they paid this year.”
Wainman said the city’s sales taxes also continue to rise, allowing the city to build up reserves and pay for important improvements without loans. For example, the city will use the development reserve fund to pay its $470,000 share of replacing sewer, water, storm sewer, curb and gutter on Mill Street and Miners Avenue next year. The remaining $1.6 million for that project will be paid with grants and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other major improvements within the city include replacing the guard rail at the “purple park,” located above Lower McClellan Street. The city also hopes to work with civic organizations, such as the local Kiwanis Club, to fund upgrades to the park equipment.
Street improvements in the budget include resurfacing on Lower McClellan, Prospect, Pioneer Way and part of Heritage Avenue.
Consistently rising sales taxes also prompted the city to plan for a bigger revenue stream. The 2023 budget plans for $1.2 million in sales taxes, while the 2022 budget called for $1 million in sales taxes. By the end of August this year, the city had already received nearly $1.2 million in sales taxes.
“We think that’s a pretty good trend overall,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “We know the lab and the science project are in their construction phase for at least the next three years, and that is giving us extra money to pay down debt and do some projects. We want to continue to use that extra money to not go into debt and to buy things when we have the money. We built up (reserves) and by the end of the year we should have $800,000 in there.”
The city’s 2023 budget also adds an officer position to the Lead Police Department, something Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said is necessary due to increased work loads. With the addition, the Lead Police Department will have seven officers, with one dedicated to ordinance enforcement.
One of the major additions to the 2023 budget are significant raises for all city employees. City officials are calling for an average 10.7% raise for all city employees. The jump far exceeds the city’s usual 2% or 3% bump in salaries, and is a direct effort to retain qualified, trained workers.
“The board recognized that we were losing employees to other places nearby due to the huge wage gap,” Wainman said. “This raise makes us very competitive with the other cities/county. In 27 years of being here, I have never seen this dramatic of a bump in wages.”
Mayor Ron Everett said increasing employee salaries will hopefully help with retention, costing the city less in training.
“It does cost money to train employees and then lose them,” he said.
