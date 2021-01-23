Lead 2020 sales taxes hit record highs

LEAD — The city of Lead collected more sales tax in 2020 than it has in many years.
On Tuesday, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl reported that Lead saw just under $1.4 million in sales taxes in 2020. That compares to last year, when city officials toasted each other to celebrate hitting the $1 million mark. Both years were significant milestones for the city, which has had taxes slowly increasing from $702,390 in 2016 to $791,069 in 2018.
The increase was not anticipated earlier in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had city officials looking for budget cuts that would allow the city to meet its $750,000 budgeted sales tax receipts. Though April tax receipts were at 43 percent of the city’s budgeted amount, uncertainties about the pandemic signaled caution for city officials, who were encouraged throughout the year as businesses continued to thrive and sales taxes continued to show significant increases.
Stahl attributed much of the sales tax spike to construction at the Sanford Lab. He cautioned the commission that consumer spending could taper off in the future, as construction at the lab wraps up and scientists begin doing experiments.
“This will probably slow down at some point in time, not necessarily in the next couple of years,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with the lab and the equipment they’re using up there, but eventually the lab is going to do experiments and not build.”
Nevertheless, Stahl reported that this year city commissioners significantly increased the budgeted amount of sales tax receipts for 2021 — planning for $900,000 instead of last year’s budgeted amount of $750,000. The increase allowed the commission to reduce the property tax mill levy, as well as provided funds for city projects and reserves.
While the city sales tax increased significantly, the third penny sales tax assessed on restaurant services, hotel rooms, and alcohol sales dipped slightly in 2020. Commonly called the “Bed and Booze” tax, the city collected $91,116 in 2020. That’s just slightly lower than 2019 collections of $91,580, but still significantly more than tax receipts of $79,812 in 2018. Stahl, said the tax is a good measure of activity in Lead.
The third penny sales tax dollars are restricted in the city budget, since they can only be used to promote Lead in some way. Recently the city used these funds to install Wayfinding signs that direct visitors and locals to attractions and services within the town, and there are plans to install even larger signs this year. Currently there are directional signs located near Manuel Brothers Park, at Highway 14A and Glendale Drive, and along Highway 14A and Hearst Avenue.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.