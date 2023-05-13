LBNF excavation at Sanford Lab on schedule for June 2024 completion

LEAD — The world is coming to Lead and anxiously awaiting the excavation and outfitting of the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility that will house the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
On Wednesday, representatives from Fermilab, along with scientists and engineers involved with building DUNE and officials from the Sanford Underground Research Facility hosted a community information meeting to provide updates about progress for the massive facility and experiment, and answer any questions. Lead residents and interested stakeholders filled the conference room at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
“The world is coming to Lead,” Fermilab’s Jolie Macier, who is involved with building the DUNE experiment, told the residents as she explained the global involvement for DUNE that includes 1,300 collaborators from 33 countries and CERN, and 200 institutions. DUNE is being hailed as the largest neutrino experiment in the world.
The DUNE experiment starts with construction of the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, which will house and provide infrastructure for the DUNE detectors. Eventually, scientists plan to shoot a beam of neutrinos from their near detector, at Fermilab in Illinois, through the earth to the LBNF facility at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead.
Excavation and construction crews are actively working to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility that includes three large caverns. A central utility cavern, which will house much of the facility’s infrastructure, will be about 624 feet long, 64 feet wide, and about 35 feet high. Two main caverns for the detectors will be 475 feet long, 65 feet wide, and about 92 feet high. Once complete, the total area of the caverns will cover about eight soccer fields.
James Rickard, of the United Kingdom who is a resident engineer on the project, said overall excavation is about 64percent completed and the project is on track for utility outfitting to start in 2024. Crews are also currently working on installing shotcrete in the drifts and caverns.
Over the course of excavation, Rickard said the team of Thyssen Mining Inc. has excavated 185,000 cubic yards of rock, and conveyed about 435,000 tons of that into the Open Cut. Crews have placed about 783,430 square feet, or the equivalent of 14 football fields of ground mesh to stabilize the walls.
Rickard said he expects crews to complete all blasting by the end of December this year, with excavation work completed by June of 2024.
As soon as excavation is completed, crews from the building and site infrastructure team plan to start construction in June of next year, with an anticipated finishing timeframe in the third quarter of 2026. Currently, Fermilab has bids for electrical, telecommunications, fire detection and cavern cranes and elevators, however officials say they must await contract approval from the Department of Energy before making bid awards public. The agency is currently advertising for plumbing and HVAC. Early next year bid advertisements will go out for fire protection, surface building and concrete, masonry, and painting.
Tyler Apple, who is in charge of the building and site infrastructure phase of the LBNF project, said Fermilab is looking to fill contracts with local companies first. During construction he expects there to be about 20-30 field personnel on site, with about 80 to 100 subcontractors and about 10 companies providing services. Crews will work two shifts a day, five days a week, with material handling on Saturdays and Sundays. Materials will be delivered to the site on a daily basis to support 200 cage loads a week of materials and equipment lowered to the 4850 level.
While engineers and crews work on the LBNF, scientists from all over the world are working on test runs and prototypes to make sure their detectors will be ready to be built underground when the time comes.
“We’ve been working diligently with not only the conventional facilities team but a worldwide collaboration of physicists and engineers from around the world,” said Macier, who is directly involved with facilitating DUNE construction.
Macier said crews have completed full scale prototypes of the actual detectors, which are one-twentieth the size of the actual setup, to make sure the team knows how to put it together and how to execute the work. The prototype cryostats are about six stories tall, or 65 feet tall and 200 feet long, which is the equivalent of two basketball courts. Crews from CERN laboratory in Switzerland are currently building the cryostats in Spain to ensure all components are accounted for and everything runs smoothly. Once the materials are transported to Lead, Macier said CERN estimates they will have about 50 personnel on site for each of two phases to put the cryostats together.
Once the collaboration has finished installing the cryostats that will hold the detectors, Mancier said there will be about 40 scientists a month in town to install detector components, starting in about mid-2026. Once the detector has been built, Mancier said Fermilab plans to have a team of about 130 employees on site to operate the experiment. She hopes that about 80 of those will be local hires, or folks who are based in Lead.
“We’re going to have a lot of opportunity for individuals to be part of this project,” said Luke Mickelson. Fermilab is actively looking for a support personnel and at least 30 technicians to help with the detector installation, with hiring starting this summer. Key skills for technicians hired to build the world’s largest neutrino detector will include handling materials of modular components, working from heights of up to 39 feet, operating a fork lift, scissor lift, pallet jacks, and having a mechanical acumen. For more information about jobs related to the DUNE experiment, visit https://fermilab.jobs/
