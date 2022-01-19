Lawsuit challenges Amendment C by evoking Amendment A rejection

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Supreme Court tossed out a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana late last year, saying it was flawed by including more than a single subject.
Now, the man who was among the leaders of the campaign for legal weed wants a different proposed constitutional amendment tossed out, saying it also violates the single-subject rule.
A lawsuit was filed in Minnehaha County Tuesday saying Amendment C, which is scheduled to be on the June primary ballot, is unconstitutional because it violates the single subject provision of the South Dakota Constitution.
The suit was filed by David Owen of Sioux Falls, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Jim Holbeck of Renner, a former Republican lawmaker and retired Harrisburg School District superintendent who now works for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
They are being represented by former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson.
“Amendment C is an attempt to aggregate votes by forcing South Dakota voters to cast one vote to decide two distinct issues. This is a classic example of logrolling,” they said in their statement. “Such vote aggregation violates the single subject and single vote requirements in South Dakota’s Constitution. Voters shouldn’t be forced to vote on the two different provisions at the same time.”
Johnson was a chief advocate for Amendment A, which called for legalizing recreational marijuana. It was passed by voters in 2020, but overturned in late 2021 by the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The state high court, in a 4-1 decision, rejected Amendment A, ruling it contained multiple subjects, and could not be enacted. The court said voters who favored legalized recreational marijuana had to vote to legalize hemp use, and the reverse was true as well. That violated the prohibition against more than a single subject in proposed constitutional amendments, four justices decided in upholding a lower court ruling.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday evokes that ruling.
“The plaintiffs ask the court to apply the same logic to Amendment C, because Amendment C contains two distinct subjects,” the release states. “It imposes a supermajority requirement on citizen initiatives that raise taxes and a supermajority requirement on citizen initiatives that appropriate money. Not all new appropriations require increasing taxes, so the two subjects are not linked.”
On Twitter, Johnson called on Republicans, Democrats, independents and all other registered voters to call for the ballot measure to be rejected.
“In 2022, South Dakotans from all parties will stand to protect our rights as citizens and voters,” he wrote. “Amendment C is scheduled to be on the primary ballot. The amendment is designed to diminish the power of voters by restricting their ability to initiate legislation. We believe Amendment C is unconstitutional, and today we filed a lawsuit to stop it.”
Critics of Amendment C also dislike the idea of forcing a higher level than a simple majority to approve some ballot measures. The fact that it was placed on the primary ballot, which traditionally has a low voter turnout, also angered people who see ballot measures as their only hope for impacting state government.
Amendment C’s very structure is a constitutional violation, the new lawsuit claims.
“Clearly, some voters may support a 60% win threshold on initiatives that raise taxes, but not a 60% win threshold for new appropriations,” the release states. “Those voters, and the plaintiffs in this suit, have a constitutional right to consider distinct issues separately.”
It’s also a bit of revenge for Johnson, who worked passionately for the passage of Amendment A, which passed along with Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana.
Medical weed is still legal, and cities are setting up a dispensary system to provide it to people with a doctor’s note. But recreational pot was tossed out over the single-subject rule.
Now Johnson is leading a lawsuit to fire back at the conservatives who opposed marijuana and want to make it harder for citizens and political organizations — especially ones from the left side of the political spectrum — from determining state policies and laws on the ballot.
They have struggled to win individual elections, with Republicans holding all statewide offices and having a firm grip on both houses of the Legislature, but progressive groups have found success with ballot measures. It’s happening in several red states.
Acting as citizens
Both Owen and Holbeck told The Pioneer they are acting as citizens and not representatives of their organizations.
“South Dakota has a long, proud, bipartisan history of making their voices heard through our initiative process,” they said in a joint statement. “Unfortunately, Amendment C silences our voice and fundamentally undermines the one issue, one vote principle of our ballot measure process — it forces us to vote on the two distinct subjects contained in this single measure at the same time. We have a constitutional right to vote on them separately.
“Since our state’s founding, voters have passed and amended laws by majority rule, guided by the idea of voting on one issue at a time. In 2018, the people of South Dakota reiterated our approval of the single-subject principle by explicitly adding it to our constitution,” they said. “Overwhelmingly, South Dakotans said they did not want to be forced to vote for multiple policies in one measure, but that’s exactly what Amendment C does. We hope the courts will agree.”
While Owen and Holbeck said they are not suing on behalf of their current organizations, their careers are referenced in the release.
“Mr. Owen has an extensive background in policies that impact business development. He may support a supermajority requirement for tax increases, but is unlikely to support a supermajority requirement for spending initiatives because such a rule could hamper or eliminate important development opportunities,” it states.
“Mr. Holbeck believes in the importance of education. While he may support a supermajority requirement for tax increases, he is reluctant to vote in favor of a supermajority requirement for spending because it could jeopardize education-related initiatives and reforms,” it states. “He is also concerned that the language of the spending supermajority requirement in Amendment C could lead to confusion about whether education-related initiatives trigger the spending supermajority requirement.”
Owen is a registered independent who has been involved in ballot measure campaigns before, he said. He said he filed the suit because he feels there are fatal flaws to Amendment C.
“I just honestly have been critical of (Amendment) C on a number of fronts,” Owen said. “Looked at C, looked at the decision on (Amendment) A. We need to challenge C because we think it’s problematic. I see this as a helpful step to help courts define what it means for ballot measures to have one subject and for them to be voted on separately. That’s what the court says and I accept it.”
Holbeck was a Republican when he served one term in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2001-02, representing District 9, which included parts of Minnehaha, McCook and Turner counties. He said he moved out of the district, preventing him from running for a second term.
In 2012, he was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the District 16 Senate seat, but he dropped out before the general election.
Holbeck said his switch in registration was caused by shifts in the GOP.
“I kinda felt my ideology isn’t the same as Republican ideology in this state,” he said.
Holbeck said the people of South Dakota have voted to limit ballot measures to a single topic, and the state Supreme Court upheld it.
“That law was something the people decided we should have. These are certainly two subjects,” he said. “If we’re going to have a law, and the Supreme Court upheld the law, then by gosh, why would we break the law? I think it’s a no-brainer.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.