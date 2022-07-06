Lawrence County VSO manages 517 veteran claims for $6.7M in 2021

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Jesse Ketzer said Lawrence County’s veteran population continues to grow and shared department statistics at the June 28 Lawrence County Commission meeting.
Ketzer began with statistics regarding the veteran population residing in Lawrence County.
“So, 2,352 veterans currently (live) in Lawrence County. 1,087 of those are active in my office,” Ketzer said. “Unique patients, from Ft. Meade’s description, that’s new patients added to health care (1,224). “
In 2021, the number of active payments for the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office was 517, for a total of $6,736,680.
So far in 2022, the number of active payments for the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office was 435, for a total of $7,190,468.
“A lot of people moving here from COVID and all that kind of stuff, the economy,” Ketzer said. “A lot more veterans have been filing a lot more claims, increases, things of that nature, so it’s been quite a jump in payouts in Lawrence County. That number will continue to go up for 2021 and 2022, as appeals and different things keep coming back.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau thanked Ketzer for all his efforts.
“I really appreciate the work you’re doing,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert. “You’re doing a great job.”
Deibert asked if Ketzer knew how long the two veteran facilities in Sturgis and Hot Springs that risked closure would be sustained.
“As far as I know, it’s been indefinite, because there was such a public outcry against the proposal to shut down Ft. Meade and Hot Springs and … consolidate everything to Rapid City,” Ketzer said. “I think that would just put a lot of our veterans in the Black Hills area, in general, and especially the more rural areas, just a little bit more out of reach. In Ft. Meade, they’ve made a lot of improvements in the last couple of years and the community always comes out and voices its opinion and I think that’s really what stops them from doing it.”
Ketzer went on to say that the state VSO association put up quite a stink about the closures, as well.
“That a lot of our veterans would be seriously impacted by that,” Ketzer said.
Collectively, the 2,352 veterans in Lawrence County were awarded $38,061,000 in benefits for 2020. Just over $25 million of that is for medical care.
Statistics provided by Ketzer indicate that the veteran population for 2020 in South Dakota was 65,014 and total dollars awarded to those veterans was $842.8 million. Approximately $475 million of that is for medical care.
