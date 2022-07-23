Lawrence County to update building codes

In the midst of an ongoing construction boom, Lawrence County will update its building codes to follow standards set forth in 2021, which makes it easier for area contractors moving between jurisdictions.

DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.

“It is time to update the building codes,” said Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt. “We are going to the 2021 codes, even though we are in 2022. They won’t have new ones again until 2023, but we try to stay a little bit behind the brand new codes. It seems like there are always things that come up with the new codes as they work through the process. The last ones we had were for 2018, so we’re going from 2018 to 2021. It’s kind of a pattern that we’ve followed. For the most part, the thing that’s different with this one than we’ve done in the past, is we’ve found, specifically, that we can adopt them in first and second reading and we have to publish it in the paper two times.”

