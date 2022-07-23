Lawrence County to update building codes

DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.
“It is time to update the building codes,” said Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt. “We are going to the 2021 codes, even though we are in 2022. They won’t have new ones again until 2023, but we try to stay a little bit behind the brand new codes. It seems like there are always things that come up with the new codes as they work through the process. The last ones we had were for 2018, so we’re going from 2018 to 2021. It’s kind of a pattern that we’ve followed. For the most part, the thing that’s different with this one than we’ve done in the past, is we’ve found, specifically, that we can adopt them in first and second reading and we have to publish it in the paper two times.”
Lawrence County Building Inspector Jeff Schroeder said it’s so much easier when all the governmental entities he works with are on the same code.
“It’s better for the contractors so they don’t have to figure out where they’re working to decide what’s going on,” Schroeder said.
Lawrence County, the city of Deadwood and the city of Spearfish will all be making the same changes.
“The only thing we’re adding that we didn’t have is the Existing Building Code,” Schroeder said. “What the Existing Building Code does is, it takes a building that’s already built and if somebody wants to do a remodel or addition, it gives you more leeway on how to do things, rather than new construction. If you do new construction, it’s very specific. Existing Building Code gives you some options to work with.”
Schroeder said that 911 addressing previously taken out of the fire code has also been removed from these codes until the commission decides how it would like to proceed in regard to 911 addressing signage.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan clarified that the county is not adopting the IBC codes in full, just the portions that apply to and are enforceable by the county.
Vogt and Schroeder said yes, that is correct.
“I still feel, if anything, it’s helped landowners when they have an issue with a contractor, or something and they have to go to court over something, it’s probably helped them more than anybody, because they have a standard that, well, you didn’t build it to what’s required,” Vogt said. “It’s not something the county is necessarily going to touch, but it gives them recourse if they can prove it wasn’t built to standard. So I think that, if anything, that’s what we’ve seen quite a bit of.”
Schroeder said the IBCs are meant to be the minimum requirements for construction.
“By obtaining a Lawrence County Building Permit, the county licensed contractor or homeowner is acknowledging that they will build to those currently adopted minimum requirements,” Schroeder said. “These requirements are required whether or not a building inspection is completed. It is their responsibility to adhere to the current building codes and any changes made for each code cycle.”
The IBCs are published on a three-year cycle. There are numerous amendments made during each code cycle for the following reasons.
“To add additional codes as needed to ensure better construction and safety for all, to reword or correct language of a specific code that may be confusing or be incorrect in how it is written and needs to be clarified, to eliminate certain codes that may be either cost-prohibitive or deemed not
necessary, to adjust to changing technologies, products and new or improved materials, to follow construction trends, materials and technologies,” Schroeder said.
A full listing of the changes can be found on the Lawrence County website under the July 12 commission packet.
Second reading of the ordinance is expected to be held July 26.
