Lawrence County to conduct LiDAR sample survey of forest lands

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission May 10 moved to commit $14,000 in the next few months and up to $100,000 over the next four years to address the potential for a significant decline in timber production on the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) and identify potential timber harvest areas.
Plans are to move forward with a $28,000 LiDAR technology project in August and discussion also turned to the need to hire a coordinator or consultant to lead Lawrence County efforts as a cooperating agency with the Forest Service on the Forest Plan Revision over the next four years.
The LiDAR will identify dense areas of the forest, enabling groundwork to be done in those areas for further evaluation.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to preserve jobs in the county,” said Commissioner Brandon Flanagan.
“And forest health,” said Forester Bill Coburn of the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee. “We all want to take care of the forest and it’s a public forest. It’s not a Forest Service forest. It’s not a private forest. It’s a public forest, and 53% of our county is part of the Black Hills National Forest. We have to remember that. And how they manage the public forest has a dramatic impact on the quality of life that we have and the issues that we deal with.”
Since publicly supporting a request to the United States Forest Service made by Black Hills Forest Resource Association officials in October 2021 calling for correction of a General Technical Report (GTR) recommending a 50-60% reduction in timber production on the BHNF, the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee has been working to bring LiDAR into the mix for consideration of Forest Service officials in their decision-making processes, especially in light of the Forest Plan Revision assessments, which are due to be released in the coming month or so.
Actual plan adoption could take up to four years and Lawrence County officials wish to work closely with Forest Service officials during upcoming stages of the Forest Plan Revision.
“Forest health is so important to, not only our county, but the statewide economy,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert. “So if we don’t engage this forest plan and be part of it, we’re not holding up the stewardship for the land in our county and our forest. It is our forest.”
Coburn addressed the commission.
“I’m here to visit with you guys regarding the forest plan revision and also information that we could start to collect for that purpose and also for helping the Forest Service identify areas that could potentially be used for selling timber,” Coburn said. “We’ve been talking about a process called LiDAR … it’s basically three-dimensional radar and it depends on the intensity of LiDAR, you can actually do individual tree inventory of an area as big as the Black Hills National Forest.”
Coburn said that he met with the Black Hills Forest Resiliency Group, comprised of federal, state, and private entities dealing with forestry.
“Out of our last meeting, last week, they endorsed the idea of doing a sample of the Black Hills, and I think it would be a couple of different areas – maybe one area in the Northern Hills and one area in the Southern Hills – and what that would do is give us an idea of what this LiDAR is capable of doing. We’d be able to evaluate it. We’d establish the standards we’re looking for. Get the information. Figure out if it’s going to do what we think it could do. Everybody thinks it could be beneficial. But we just want to see some proof to make sure it works,” Coburn said, adding the information would be evaluated and then a decision would be made whether or not to survey the rest of the forest for potential timber sales and management issues. “Plus, it would be tremendously valuable for the Forest Plan Revision.”
Northwest Management of Moscow, Idaho, is the proposed company to conduct the LiDAR test sample in two 20,000- acre increments at a cost of $28,000.
The forest plan revision consists of 15 different assessments begun in 2012, for example, climate, carbon, timber, recreation, aquatics, botany, and most any resource-type activity, economics.
Coburn explained that the Forest Plan Revision involves the entire forest and is not just a typical forest service project, but much larger.
Coburn said LiDAR is the cutting edge of where forest management and inventorying is going.
“I’m hoping that we can create this stuff and as a cooperating agency, the county can go to the forest service and say, ‘We have this data and we’re willing to let you use it.’ But the first step is to make sure it’s usable,” Coburn said.
Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel was in attendance at the May 10 commission meeting. Deibert asked Kozel if Forest Service officials would use the data once it’s been collected.
“Proof of concept, basically, that’s what we’re after,” Kozel said. “We’re willing to look at it (the data) to see what the results are and see what it produces.”
Flanagan asked Kozel if it is worth it for the county to acquire the data for the Forest Service to read.
“I think as far as us, as an agency, information that’s presented to us that’s proof in concept, yeah, we’re going to look at it. No doubt,” Kozel said. “Especially, where we advocate as looking at areas across the forest to make sure that what is being expended is a wise expenditure of money.”
Kozel said, to a certain degree, the Forest Service does use LiDAR collected in 2017 and 2019 in combination with other data and said once the data is collected from the two 20,000-acre areas, groundwork will need to be done, as well.
“We’re seeing this imagery, what does it mean on the ground,” he said. “It’s validation. It’s proof in concept.”
Commissioner Bob Ewing asked what would be a “con” of using LiDAR.
“I think there are desires to interpret more than what the imagery reflects,” Kozel said. “We’re kind of cautious because we’ve been working with it and the imagery tells us some things going on, on the ground, yeah, it is. But if we go into different stands, it reflects a little bit differently because of the understory, so it’s kind of understanding and having somebody, probably more technically expert in LiDAR than we are and being able to develop, what I would say, are algorithms much better to query the data than what we’re doing. We’re just looking at reflections and we have some rudimentary algorithms that we run to help us.”
Coburn said Northwest has the ability to put the algorithms together.
“This will give us an idea of the density of the forest. It will tell us where we have one-story, two-story stands,” Coburn said. “From that, we can also put together a query of structural stages.”
One day prior to the public release of the GTR in spring 2021, Nieman Enterprises announced it would close its sawmill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews. The company cited a reduction in timber available in the BHNF as the main reason for the closure.
Nieman Timber Company has agreed to partner with Lawrence County and help fund 50%, or, $14,000 of the LiDAR study.
