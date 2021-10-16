Lawrence County supports forest resource association request to amend detrimental timber report

DEADWOOD – Black Hills Forest Resource Association (BHFRA) officials vehemently disagree with a General Technical Report (GTR) published by Forest Service officials that reduced timber production on the Black Hills National Forest by half or more.
To that end, the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday voted to support a request by association for endorsement of a request/petition to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Data Quality Official for correction of information related to that report.
The report in question is titled “A Scenario-Based Assessment to Inform Sustainable Ponderosa Pine Timber Harvest on the Black Hills National Forest” published March 23.
The report calls for a 50% to 60% reduction in timber production for the Black Hills National Forest over the next several decades.
The 68-page report by the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station is based on forest census data taken over a two-year time frame and evaluates harvest level sustainability.
According to the report, “Since 2000, the Black Hills National Forest has experienced several disturbances that have reduced standing live sawtimber volume which will affect future harvest levels.”
Additionally, the report states the current volume of standing live sawtimber does not support a sustainable timber program at recent rates of harvest, under a wide range of scenarios considering growth and mortality rates.
Ben Wudtke, executive director of the association addressed the commission with the rationale behind the data correction request.
“The companies here rely on the Black Hills National Forest for about 80% of their raw material, of the timber coming into their company,” Wudtke said. “So the forest products companies really live and die by the success of the Forest Service here.”
One day before the public release of the report, Nieman Enterprises announced it would close its sawmill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews. The company cited a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills National Forest as the main reason for the closure.
Wudtke said there has been a fairly long-running issue on the timber harvest levels, what’s sustainable, what the timber resources look like on the forest, and has more recently come in the form of a report, produced within the Forest Service.
“What we’re really sponsoring and moving forward is a data quality act count,” Wudtke said. “That’s essentially a challenge. It’s an administrative process … that allows the agency to review the document for scientific integrity and data validation. There are a number of issues and pieces of information that were missed during the drafting of the General Technical Report.”
Issues cited include: the report is based on incorrect assumptions and inappropriate use of data, which produces inaccurate scientific information; the report is functioning as a decision document, which should not be allowed without National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance.
“We believe the agency should retract that General Technical Report because of the extensive laws and data that was used and how it was interpreted and, of course, presented to decision makers who are making decisions based on this document right now,” Wudtke said. “If the Forest Service doesn’t change the trajectory of their sales program, we will see additional closures the first part of next year. This is going to continue as long as they continue down this path.”
Commission Chairman Richard Sleep said the commission would be in favor of signing on in any way they can.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said good science is made up of good data and objective use of the data.
“I’m not sure that happened here,” Deibert said. “I think the data’s been manipulated and the scenarios have been manipulated … and our goal is to have a healthy forest and when you have that type of manipulation, you wonder what the goals are of the people that drove this document. So I’m completely on board with this.”
Commissioner Bob Ewing made the successful motion to support the data challenge “wholeheartedly.”
Lawrence County Timber Committee Member Bill Coburn said the report has several shortcomings and the USFS should be held accountable for the information contained in the GTR document.
“Their ability to pick and choose what variables they wanted to use to come out with the final decision was somewhat like picking the direction you want to go or the destination you want to go and then picking the route,” Coburn said. “It was almost predetermined where they were going to be, I believe. I think this is the only thing that the industry and all of us have as an option is to challenge it. Because certainly the other option is not acceptable.”
In conclusion, the data quality act challenge states:
“The GTR is a highly influential document, as the USFS is using it and citing it for substantial land use decisions in the BHNF. As such, USFS must adhere to the standards of quality, integrity, objectivity, and utility under the DQA as well as administration standards of scientific integrity and transparency … in addition to the damage to the petitioners, the forests, the timber industry, the public, and the economy will be negatively impacted.”
