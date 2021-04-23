Lawrence County signs $1.1M BIG grant agreement for Whitewood Service Road bridge

DEADWOOD — Yet another Lawrence County bridge is in the pipeline for replacement within the next four years, as April 13, the Lawrence County Commission approved a $1,132,000 Bridge Improvement Grant award agreement for the Whitewood Service Road bridge.
“We’re talking the bridge by Wheeler Lumber,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema in his address to the Lawrence County Commission.
“Now the engineer will start putting together a set of plans for designing construction of the bridge. That will have to be approved through Pierre, and there will be a bid letting some time either late this fall or early next spring before we award that,” Bonnema added
The BIG grant award is for 60% of the cost of building the bridge. The state pays 40% of the cost. Bonnema said by the time the bridge is built, likely in 2023, construction costs will likely have increased.
Construction engineering is estimated to cost $199,983.
Bonnema said the bridge requires replacement because it is old.
“There is a very low weight rating on the bridge,” Bonnema said. “Heavy loads cannot cross it. That bridge, right now, for a single unit, like a regular two-axle vehicle car or pickup or truck that has, maybe two or three axles on it, is rated at 7 tons. A combination unit, like a semi truck or a truck pulling any kind of a trailer behind, it’s only rated 12 tons.”
In other business, but also bridge-related, the commission approved signing utility and right of way certificates for two bridge replacements on the St. Onge Road.
“These are certifying to the state DOT (Department of Transportation) that we have acquired the right of way from the landowners,” Bonnema said.
At its March 23 meeting, the commission approved right of way purchases for three different landowners for future St. Onge Road bridge replacement projects.
In yet another bridge-related agenda item, and to satisfy a state requirement, commissioners approved a resolution establishing a resolution establishing a right-of-way and easement acquisition policy April 13.
Bonnema explained why.
“In the past, on other bridges that we’ve done, the other landowners were willing to donate their property for construction of the project,” Bonnema said. “These landowners did not want to donate their property for the construction of the projects.”
Bonnema said the resolution proves to the DOT that the county has, in fact, established guidelines.
“We’re only talking DOT-funded projects, here. We’re not talking if we decide to go out there and build a stretch of road on our own without any state or federal dollars. This does not apply to that. This guideline is only for state funded, federally funded projects. These two bridges are both state and federally funded, because we received the federal grant, as well as the BIG grant,” he said.
The payment policy established for right-of-way and easement acquisitions in Lawrence County is as follows: $6,000 per acre for a permanent right-of-way; $250 per acre for a temporary easement of less than one year; $500 per acre for temporary easements of more than one year; a maximum of $100 per tree with a diameter of six inches or greater, with a maximum of 10 trees per acre; a maximum of $500 for miscellaneous items or inconvenience at the sole discretion of the highway superintendent.
