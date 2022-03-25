Lawrence County sign replacement project to cost $1M

DEADWOOD — Every sign on every gravel road in Lawrence County will soon be replaced and brought up to specs as part of a Federal Highway Administration initiative administered by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).
“It’s common for a county to have 4,000 signs or more,” said Engineer Todd Wilsey of Brosz Engineering in his address to the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday. “Cost is usually around a million dollars, but, to the county, it’s nothing.”
Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema said this initiative applies to every gravel road in the county only.
Bonnema said even though the county checks the signs at night for reflectivity, and those not adequate are replaced, the signs, “don’t really meet the federal standards. The new posts will not be a u-channel post like we have now.”
Because the project is federally funded, a public meeting, held Tuesday, was a requirement to receive the funding.
“It’s more of an informational meeting,” said Tom Wilsey of Brosz Engineering, in his address to the commission.
Key players in the project are the federal and state highway departments, Lawrence County, and Brosz Engineering.
“Federal Highway does 100% of the financing,” Wilsey said. “They pay for everything in this. The design and the implementation. The only thing the county has to pay for is maintaining afterwards. The feds delegate the administration to the DOT. DOT is the one who hands out the contracts and actually pays the bills. They manage all the funding and provide all the standards we have to follow for design of the plans.”
Brosz is contracted with the state to hold the public meeting and perform the collection of data.
“We will drive every one of your roads and document every sign you have, bring things up to date,” Wilsey said. “We design according to the manual of uniform traffic control … DOT does have some standards for logo and roads.”
Following the collection of data, Brosz will develop a plan and submit it to the DOT and to the county for review. The DOT will handle the bid letting for the project.
There are five counties in South Dakota undergoing the same process and project this year.
“The old signs, they’ll get salvaged. If they’re worthwhile to keep, we’ll turn them back to Allan (Bonnema), here. If not, then the contractor will dispose of them himself,” Wilsey said. “I can tell you that 99% of the time, the contractor just turns everything back to Allan, let him worry about it.”
Counties may declare the signs for surplus or sell them for scrap metal, as they are aluminum. The U-channel posts on which the signs are mounted are not used much anymore for anything but delineators or small signs.
“The signs that we’ll be putting up — stop, yield, school, and warning signs — will be the diamond grade signs, which are a type 11 reflectivity. Think about a construction sign, you see, with yellow, those are usually an engineer grade, the headlights of a car, you can see it clearly at 500 feet, a diamond, you can see at 1,500,” Wilsey said. “The other signs, like street signs, speed limit, we’ll do a type 4, or high-intensity. Most of the signs in the county will be replaced. If they have a sticker that says they’re less than three years old on the back, we’ll leave them. If they don’t have the right kind of post, we’ll replace the post.”
Lawrence County has two sign projects. One pertains to paved roads and has already been implemented; the signs to go up this summer.
This most recent project pertains to all the primary and secondary gravel roads.
“All the street signs will be replaced. You’ll find that they’ll be a little larger, a little easier to see,” Wilsey said.
Chevrons will be installed where the curb is 10 miles per hour less than the speed limit or slower. Guardrail delineators will also be installed.
