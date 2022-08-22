Lawrence County sets number, price of 2023 liquor licenses

DEADWOOD — The state sets the fees and Lawrence County sets the number.
The Lawrence County Commission approved a resolution establishing both for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses it will approve for selling liquor outside the municipalities in 2023.
“Every year, we’re required by law, to set the prices for the ensuing calendar year, which would be 2023,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “The first-class municipalities, which is located closer to the city limits of Spearfish, is $1,500 and then, those residing closer to Lead, Deadwood, and Whitewood are $1,200 and then our off-sale dealer’s license renewal is $400. City license fee is $27,000. Then we have unlimited wine licenses. Our fee is $500.”
The ordinance sets forth that up to six off-sale and seven on-sale liquor licenses will be approved, as well as retail on-off sale wine licenses.
Three off-sale and seven on-sale liquor licenses will be approved for 2022, as well as 15 retail on-off sale wine licenses, for which there is no limit.
The price of the licenses is dependent upon which municipality the venues are closest to. Spearfish charges $1,500 per license; Lead-Deadwood, $1,200. Per state statute, off-sale licenses are $400 and wine licenses are $500.
Current license holder being closer to Spearfish, a first-class city, to be charged the fee of $1,500 is Vezaro, Inc. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.
Current license holders being closer to Lead, Deadwood, or Whitewood, second-class cities and charged the fee of $1,200 are: Lead Country Club; Black Hills Chair Lift Co., Inc./Dark Horse Saloon; Spearfish Canyon Resorts LLC/Spearfish Canyon Lodge; Spearfish Canyon Resorts, LLC/Latchstring Restaurant; Boulder Canyon Management, LLC; Tomahawk Lake Country Club, Inc.
Off-sale dealers, or any person who sells or keeps for sale any alcoholic beverage for consumption other than on premises where sold, and charged the renewal fee of $400 and new license fee of $27,000 are: Larry Kaiser, Nemo Mercantile; Mattingleys, LLC, St. Onge Bar; Black Hills, LLC/Steel Wheel.
Retail on-off sale wine licenses currently held for a fee of $500 each are: Seven Down, LLC/Seven Down Arena; Triple H Hills, LLC/Mystic Hills Hideaway; The Crossing at Spearfish Canyon, LLC; Black Hills, LLC/Steel Wheel; Barefoot Resort Association, Inc./Barefoot Resort; Crow Peak Brewing Company, LLC; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC/Yesway #1192; Double Diamond, LLC/Recreational Springs Resort; Eagle Tree Resorts Company, LLC/Rimrock Lodge & Canyon Bistro; RAR Hospitality, LLC/Brandin’ Iron Restaurant; Elkhorn Ridge@Frawley Ranches, LLC/Elkhorn Ridge RV Park & Campground; The Barn at Aspen Acres, LLC; Boar’s Nest Roadhouse, LLC; Muley Hill Lodge, LLC; JUTRA, LLC/Fish ‘N Fry Campground and Café.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.