Lawrence County sets number of 2022 liquor licenses

DEADWOOD — While the state sets the fees, Lawrence County sets the number of on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses it will approve for the upcoming calendar year and Aug. 17 the County Commission established both with the approval of a resolution for selling liquor outside the municipalities for 2022.
“Before you is the annual liquor license resolution setting the price for the ensuing year, for 2022,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “If you notice, it lists the renewal price, also with the off-sale license, it lists the new liquor license fee that was set this prior year.”
The ordinance sets forth that up to six off-sale and seven on-sale liquor licenses will be approved.
Three off-sale and seven on-sale liquor licenses will be approved for 2022, as well as 14 retail on-off sale wine licenses, for which there is no limit.
The price of the licenses is dependent upon which municipality the venues are closest to. Spearfish charges $1,500 per license; Lead-Deadwood, $1,200. Per state statute, off-sale licenses are $400 and wine licenses are $500.
Current license holder located just outside of Spearfish to be charged the fee of $1,500 is Vezaro, Inc. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.
Current license holders being closer to Lead, Deadwood, or Whitewood, second-class cities and charged the fee of $1,200 are: Lead Country Club; Black Hills Chair Lift Co., Inc./Dark Horse Saloon; Spearfish Canyon Resorts LLC/Spearfish Canyon Lodge; Spearfish Canyon Resorts, LLC/Latchstring Restaurant; Boulder Canyon Management, LLC; Tomahawk Lake Country Club, Inc.
Off-sale dealers, or any person who sells or keeps for sale any alcoholic beverage for consumption other than on premises where sold, and charged the renewal fee of $400 and new license fee of $27,000 are: Larry Kaiser, Nemo Mercantile; Susan Smith, St. Onge Bar & Grill; Wichterman & Sons, dba Steel Wheel Trading Post.
Retail on-off sale wine licenses currently held for a fee of $500 each are: Seven Down, LLC/Seven Down Arena; Triple H Hills, LLC/Mystic Hills Hideaway; Cheyenne Crossing Store, LLC; Wichterman and Sons, Inc./Steel Wheel Campground; Barefoot Resort Association, Inc./Barefoot Resort; Crow Peak Brewing Company, LLC; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC/Yesway #1192; Double Diamond, LLC/Recreational Springs Resort; Eagle Tree Resorts Company, LLC/Rimrock Lodge & Canyon Bistro; RAR Hospitality LLC/Brandin’ Iron Restaurant & Ponderosa Bar; Elkhorn Ridge@Frawley Ranches, LLC; The Barn at Aspen Acres, LLC; Boars Nest, LLC; Mulley Hill Lodge, LLC.
