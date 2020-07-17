Lawrence County seeks bridge grants

DEADWOOD — In his address to the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday, Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema gave updates on several bridge projects currently in the works and one that recently finished up.
Bonnema reported that a 2021 application for Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) preliminary engineering funds for a bridge located on Christensen Dr., just off the intersection with Maitland Road over False Bottom Creek has been re-submitted.
Bonnema said previously that the bridge is in dire need of rehabbing, but it could end up being a replacement.
“We applied for this preliminary engineering grant last year and we weren’t successful, so we’re going to take another shot at it,” Bonnema said. “These applications have to be submitted by Aug. 1.”
The total engineering project amount is $66,246. The requested grant amount is $33,123, the county’s share, if the grant is awarded, or, 50% of the total.
This amount is only for engineering the bridge. Replacement costs are separate and would require application for a separate BIG grant.
A bridge and paving near the KOA Campground are both finished. The original contract on this project was $427,072, which included a grant in the amount of $212,000.
“We pick up the rest,” Bonnema said. “We ended up with an additional amount on that project of $6,401.53 and that was due to the fact that we thickened the concrete on that bridge. It called for a two-inch overlay over the whole deck. When we went up to the east, we thickened that deck up. On the east end, it ended up being about five inches thick. So that was an increase in the concrete and then your asphalt tonnage went up when you paved it.”
Bonnema corrected a recent press release that announced grant awards on several more bridges than Lawrence County was actually awarded in a federal program.
“There was a press release that we applied for the structures in poor condition. It was extra federal money that was out there,” Bonnema said. “We sent in two applications. One for the bridge on the Whitewood Service Road by Wheeler Lumber, thinking that was going to be a slam dunk … and then we threw in the bridge on Elmore Road. When the press release came out, it said Lawrence County received four bridges and we only put in for two … but the one I really wanted, disappointed in, we did not receive a grant on the Whitewood Service Road.”
The Elmore Road bridge replacement is estimated to be around $500,000.
“These structures, we’ll have our local 20% match on, but they’ll be coming out, as far as the construction time frame, some time in, they have to be built in 2023 or 2024,” Bonnema said. “So the process is now started for that structure.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked for an update on the Dorsett Road Bridge.
“The Dorsett Road Bridge contractor, who told me he would be moving in July 15, is now telling me he’s not going to get started until Aug. 15,” Bonnema said.
Bonnema said the construction deadline for the bridge is the end of October.
A chip sealing project on the Crook City Road was also recently finished. The original contract was $292,466 and the final amount increased by $1,068, for a final total contract of $293,534
“Work was satisfactory. It was actually very good,” Bonnema said.
